Judicial centers across Kentucky are extending the period they will be closed for all but emergency business until May 1 following a Wednesday afternoon order by state Chief Justice John Minton.
Courthouses first largely closed to regular business two weeks ago, with only some emergency and time-sensitive hearings allowed to continue, as concerns grew about people in courtrooms passing the coronavirus. Last week, Minton extended the order, stopping most court proceedings until April 24.
Wednesday’s order says Minton extended the closure to May 1 “in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases,” a press release from the Administrative Office of the Courts said. There were more than 500 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kentucky as of Wednesday afternoon, along with 18 deaths.
Minton’s new order blocks all in-person business at judicial centers unless a person receives permission to appear in person from the county Circuit Clerk’s Office. Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said people were previously being let into the Holbrook Judicial Center to file emergency motions or pay fines.
“We’d taken gradual steps to decrease foot traffic” at judicial centers, but more needed to be done for staff at Circuit Clerk’s Offices”, Minton said Wednesday.
“So much of our work can be done remotely … but the work of the deputy clerks can’t be done remotely,” Minton said. “They have to be on-site.”
Closing courthouses to most in-person business “was the next step to try to insulate these employees from the public, and protect the public as well,” Minton said.
In a written statement, Leigh Anne Hiatt, public information officer for the AOC, said, “Most judges and Circuit Court clerks have been complying with the Supreme Court order and adopting new technology and new ways of doing business at an admirable rate.
“We’ve been addressing issues about the use of remote technology as they arise,” Hiatt said. “Before today’s order, most judicial centers were still completely open to the public for filing, fines, etc., so this latest order significantly changes that access. We will continue to monitor advice from federal and state authorities regarding the need to extend the May 1 effective date of the order.”
The order does not require all emergency and time-sensitive hearings to be held virtually, but Minton said judges should make every effort to do hearings via video conferencing.
“If a person needs to get before a judge and has no means to do so (electronically), and it’s an emergency that has to be dealt with, we’ll deal with it,” Minton said. But he wants judges to find a way to hold most hearings electronically, he said.
“I’m really pleased with what I’m hearing throughout the commonwealth about judges finding tools they didn’t know they had,” Minton said. “Judges are learning to use Skype, and fortunately, someone at AOC had the foresight to make it available on their laptops.”
Porter said AOC officials “don’t want anyone to appear in person.” Arraignments and preliminary hearings Wednesday morning were handled via Skype in Daviess District Court, Porter said.
Keeping judicial centers closed through May 1 means court dates on hearings that are not emergencies will likely have to be pushed back.
“Now, they are resetting some of the stuff they’d already reset,” Porter said, adding, “I think we are going to see some of the same restrictions (on hearings) through the end of May.”
Porter said he is also following Minton’s order.
“Unless they want me over (at the judicial center) for something, I don’t plan to go over,” Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.