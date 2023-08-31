In a wide-ranging discussion that addressed everything from student mental health to access to psychiatric medication in county jails, the Administrative Office of the Court began gathering public input on issues faced by people with mental and intellectual disorders Wednesday evening in Owensboro.
The meeting at the Owensboro Convention Center was the first of nine town halls the Judicial Commission on Mental Health has planned across the state.
The forum was intended to cover a variety of areas where people with mental and intellectual disorders and substance abuse come in contact with the courts, law enforcement or other systems.
The commission’s goal is to gather how people with issues are impacted by the system, what challenges they face when accessing mental health services, and what systems work well and can be replicated in other parts of the state.
“Obviously, we know there’s a need for better mental health treatment and mental health care generally,” said Justice Debra Hembree Lambert, a member of the state Supreme Court who is heading the commission.
Audience members were encouraged to not talk about specific individuals, unless they were discussing their own experiences.
Part of the discussion focused on jails, including what treatment programs were available in jails to why some psychiatric medications were unavailable in certain jails.
When asked about access to mental health medications, Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Jones said, “right now the medication being provided at a detention center varies from county to county.”
Providing medication in jails can depend on the jail’s medical provider and on issues such as security and staffing. Jones said a person who can’t access their prescribed psychiatric medication while in jail faces the risk of destabilizing, which creates a danger for them and for other inmates.
Susan Montalvo-Gesser, an attorney who now heads Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Owensboro, said one of her cases involved a man charged in an assault who had been prescribed psychiatric medication. The man had to be released from jail “because they couldn’t take care of his medical needs,” she said.
Others mentioned a need for sober living housing, particularly women’s housing, for people leaving substance abuse programs. Others discussed issues such as having difficulty navigating the system after being released from guardianship, such as having driver licenses restored.
Jones said some of the regulations governing restoration of rights need changed, such as those that require a psychiatrist to sign certain documents.
“There’s a shortage of psychiatric doctors,” Jones said. A possible legislative solution would be to allow psychiatric nurses to sign documents so a person released from guardianship could regain their rights, Jones said.
Kathy Taylor, who retired from the Department of Corrections and is now director of criminal justice initiatives for the Fletcher Group, said jails and prisons “weren’t designed” to handle people with mental health disorders.
In schools, teachers are not trained to handle mental health crises in students. Lambert said that is also the case across various organizations.
“None of us are trained mental health professionals either,” Lambert said, and people are “scurrying around” to get some form of training to help people they meet professionally. For example, some county clerks have received training in “mental health first aid.”
Wand Figueroa, president and CEO of RiverValley Behavioral Health, said the organization offers teacher training in mental health first aid and also offers it to high school students.
Lambert said all the information gathered at the forums will be discussed by the commission, which will look for “resources, needs and opportunities to improve the experience of people with substance abuse, mental health and developmental disabilities.”
