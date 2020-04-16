The Administrative Office of the Courts has again extended the closure of judicial centers statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The AOC announced Tuesday that judicial centers will remain closed to the public in most circumstances through May 31. Previously, the courts had been ordered closed through May 1.
In addition, Chief Justice John Minton’s order calls for people charged with certain offenses, or with failure to appear in court, to be released with a new court date as long as the underlying offense was nonviolent and nonsexual in nature.
The pandemic previously shut down all but emergency hearings and those that are required to protect a defendant’s rights, such as bond hearings. Those hearings are required to be done through phone or video conferencing unless a party absolutely could not participate except in person.
In a written statement, Minton said: “The COVID-19 outbreak is by no means over and we must continue to be vigilant, both professionally and personally, so that we and those we come into contact with can stay safe and well.”
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said “90% of the (hearings) I do are on Skype,” which is a time-consuming but workable process.
“We are continuing to work,” Porter said. “It’s a little more tedious.”
Minton’s order requires defendants charged with a nonviolent or nonsexual class D felony or misdemeanor, or with failure to appear on such an offense, to be released on their own recognizance if they have been judged low risk to commit a new offense by pretrial services.
But the order contains numerous exceptions. For example, a person charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry, cruelty to animals, menacing, endangering the welfare of a minor or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, can still be jailed.
People charged with driving under the influence and public intoxication can only be released to an adult responsible for their welfare, or after they are able to take care of themselves. A person facing an alcohol-related offense can be held no longer than eight hours.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said, until the order, a person charged with an alcohol offense had to be held for at least eight hours.
A person charged with a nonviolent, nonsexual class D felony or misdemeanor who judged a high risk of not returning to court will be released and placed on pretrial supervision.
People cited for not paying fines and court costs, and people found in contempt in civil matters, will be given a new court date after May 31, Minton’s order says.
The idea behind the releases is to keep jail populations low to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 if an infected person got into the jail. Law enforcement has been citing people rather than arresting them whenever possible.
“From Sunday to yesterday, there have only been six intakes, and the majority have been released,” Maglinger said.
Porter said court officials are already setting hearings into late summer to deal with the court’s schedule being curtailed.
“On our child support dockets, we are setting things in September and October already,” Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
