The Administrative Office of the Courts is working out details to resume at least some in-person hearings in civil and criminal cases as judges begin taking up much of their normal caseloads on June 1.
State Chief Justice John Minton issued an order for judges to resume hearings in all of their criminal and civil cases. Everything but emergency hearings and hearings involving an inmate in custody were suspended in March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced judicial centers statewide to close in order to reduce the transmission of the virus. The hearings that were held were largely done through videoconferencing.
But even when courts resume on June 1, practices will still be very different, and judges are still being ordered to conduct as many hearings as possible electronically unless a judge determines an in-person hearing is absolutely necessary.
“The order is intended to make electronic hearings the preferred method,” Minton said Wednesday.
If a judge decides to bring people into court for a hearing, precautions will have to be taken. Courtroom access will be limited to only 33% occupancy, and people entering the courthouse will have to wear masks. Inside courtrooms, people will have to social distance.
Minton said cleaning will have to take place before an after each person appears before the court. People who are high-risk of categories, such as those over 65 years old or who have health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, must be allowed to testify electronically.
Also, only 50% the Circuit Court Clerk’s staff will be allowed at the judicial center at any one time.
When asked how the changes will affect the moving of cases, Minton said, “it will be difficult.
“It is going to be a phased re-opening, a slow re-opening, because we still don’t have a vaccine,” Minton said. Judges “will have to think through the flow of cases.
“It will be more strategic planning of the judge’s business,” Minton said. “... Judges in Kentucky are working harder than ever now to keep as much business going as they can. I’m really proud of how hard the judges are working to keep the public safe and keep (the court process) flowing.”
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said Circuit judges held a meeting by teleconference Wednesday to discuss the plan. She said hearings for inmates could continue being held by teleconference.
“I think definitely for inmates we have incarcerated, continuing to do electronic (hearings) will be easiest, and safest, for all involved,” Jones said. Before the pandemic, some inmates in the county detention center were frequently brought to the judicial center downtown for Circuit Court hearings.
Going forward, the court would have to acquire email addresses of people who had their criminal cases continued because of the pandemic in order to hold hearings by teleconference, Jones said.
Reducing the number of people who can appear in the courtroom to one-third of occupancy will affect the number of cases that can be heard, Jones said. Before the pandemic, Circuit and District courtrooms were often crowded with people waiting to be called for hearings.
“If you’ve been in District Court on a traffic day, you can have 300 people in the courtroom, and that can’t happen anymore,” Jones said. “I think it will be difficult to continue to move that volume of cases with social distancing in place because you can’t have that many people in the courtroom.”
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said District Court officials will meet to discuss ways to reduce the number of people waiting for cases to be called. District Court handles traffic cases, misdemeanors, juvenile cases and some civil hearings.
“Once we have that (plan) in place, we’ll see how it works and (revise) it as we need,” Porter said. “We can’t do everything. We are going to do as much as we can … and at least reduce the numbers.
“It’s going to be a learning curve for all of us,” Porter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
