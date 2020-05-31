Courts put plans in place to resume (some) public hearings

Daviess County court officials have plans in place for resuming in-person appearances at the Morton J. Holbrook Jr. Judicial Center.
Courts were closed to the public and all but emergency hearings were canceled in March when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and government offices. Although courts are able to resume in-person appearances on Monday, judges are still ordered by the Administrative Office of the Courts to conduct as many hearings through telephone or video as possible.
The plan in District Court is to keep the number of people appearing in person low by dismissing cases that can be dismissed or offering plea agreements when appropriate. Beyond regular hearings, plans have also been made to resume grand jury proceedings, which haven’t taken place in the county for two months. Jury trials can resume in August.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said each county is making its own reopening plan, using the AOC orders on social distancing and protection. Chief Justice John Minton’s order limits access to judicial centers only to people called for hearings, and says only 50% of court workers can be in the building at any given time.
“Everyone who enters the building will have to wear a mask,” Porter said last week. No bags will be allowed in the center, and only 25 people at a time will be allowed in for District Court hearings. Others will be staged outside the building while waiting for their hearing, he said.
Porter said he will make recommendations that some cases be dismissed, and those people will be informed their case is closed when they arrive at the judicial center but before they enter the building.
Plea agreement offers will be made in misdemeanor criminal cases, Porter said.
“We’ll make offers to everybody,” Porter said. “If they’re willing to take them, that’s what will happen.”
Anyone who declines to take a plea deal in District Court will be given a new hearing date, but the date will be at least 90 days away, Porter said.
Normally, failing to appear at a hearing would result in an arrest warrant. Porter said that is still possible, but the court will take additional steps to avoid that. The pandemic caused courts and law enforcement to limit arrests in order to reduce jail populations.
“If a person is not there (for a first hearing), nine times out of 10 we’ll send them a notice that it has been reset,” he said. A person who fails to appear a second time will receive a hand-delivered summons.
“It’s a very real possibility that, if you fail to appear after receiving a hand-delivered notice, the judge will issue a bench warrant” for the person’s arrest, Porter said.
Court officials have not yet discussed how in-person juvenile court hearings will be handled, Porter said.
For now, “we will try to do as much as we can remotely,” he said.
District Court is often extremely busy, with full courtrooms of traffic or criminal cases. Daviess District Judge Misty Miller said in a recent interview the county’s three district judges have discussed how many people can be in the courtroom.
“It will be a slow return” to what Miller called the “new normal.”
“The old way is gone,” Miller said.
The court staff will clean between groups, she said.
Miller said before the pandemic, she was interested in looking at scheduling people at certain times to cut down on the number of people waiting to be called. “It came about in a different way than I imagined” because of the pandemic, she said.
Seeing all inmates by video hearing is a change made during the pandemic that Miller said she hopes is permanent.
“It’s a more efficient model,” she said.
Porter said the plan calls for all inmates to be seen electronically, with none brought over in person for District Court hearings.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said recently the Daviess County grand jury is expected to meet this month, and officials have made several changes to meet the AOC’s safety and social distancing requirements.
“If someone doesn’t have a mask, we have acquired masks they can use, “ Kuegel said. “Gloves will be available upon request” and jurors and people testifying will be able to sanitize their hands, he said.
“If they have any symptoms, we are going to ask them to not report,” Kuegel said. “We are also going to be taking everyone’s temperature.”
Normally, the grand jury meets in a small room on the judicial center’s fourth floor. But conditions in the room would be far too cramped to meet the social distancing requirements in Minton’s order.
“Judge Wethington is going to allow us to use one of the Circuit courtrooms, where the panel can be spread out adequately,” Kuegel said. Witnesses will be waiting to testify in Judge Lisa Jones’ courtroom.
“Since grand jury proceedings are secret, we’ll lock down the courtroom,” Kuegel said. The plan could change.
“All grand jurors will need to call us and see how things are going,” Kuegel said. “We may have some grand jurors that aren’t well. We may have some that have to be excused because of the socio-economic impact” of having to miss work to serve on the jury panel, he said.
Although the grand jury hasn’t met since March, Kuegel said he doesn’t anticipate this month’s session to last longer than three days.
Regarding restarting trials, Kuegel said, “I think we are going to have to see how things get sorted out. This is something we have not experienced in my lifetime.
“Going back to the flu pandemic of 1918, I don’t know how the courts handled it,” Kuegel said, adding that courts wouldn’t have been nearly as busy then.
“They weren’t handing out too many traffic tickets or DUIs then,” he said. “We’ve talked about things we might do, but it’s a wait and see how things are progressing after (courts) open up.”
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said the next grand jury panel will be selected remotely instead of bringing potential jurors to court in person. Regarding Circuit Court hearings, Wethington said the courts are still under Minton’s order to use video conferencing when at all possible.
“The cases where we are going to have in-person appearances are going to be rare,” he said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said previously that holding electronic hearings for inmates facing felony charges would be the easiest way to reduce the number of inmates coming to court. Circuit Court has been handling the bulk of hearings through video conferences since courts were closed.
How jury trials are handled will change because of social distancing requirements in courtrooms. Jones said courtrooms can only be at 33% capacity, people in the courtroom have to maintain eight feet of distance from one another and they must stay 10 feet away from the judge’s bench.
“When we do voir dire (jury selection), the courtroom is packed,” Jones said. With the distancing requirements, only a handful of prospective jurors can be in the courtroom at any one time.
“Voir dire could take all day,” Jones said. “That automatically means every trial is going to take at least a day longer, at least in Circuit Court.”
The court will also have to figure out how to allow public access to the courts.
“Any hearing that is not confidential, the public has a right to attend,” Jones said. But with the distancing requirements, “you can’t have members of the public sitting next to each other.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.