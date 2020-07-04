Daviess Circuit Court resumed its regular schedule of criminal cases recently at the Morton J. Holbrook Jr. Judicial Center downtown.
Those included many in-person hearings in some criminal cases, Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said. On June 26, the judge was able to take a plea agreement from a defendant in the courtroom because the defendant was able to review the plea documents in person, rather than having them emailed if the defendant had appeared by teleconference.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do that by Skype,” Jones said.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended pretty much all in-person hearings, except for emergencies. But the Administrative Office of the Courts has eased some restrictions, allowing District and Circuit courts to bring people into the courtroom for cases.
There are still restrictions, of course, on the number of people who can be in a courtroom at a time. Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said the District Courts have set specific times for certain types of cases, such as arraignments.
“We have to sit (people) so they are more than six feet apart,” Porter said. Defendants must also be 10 feet from the judge, according to AOC guidelines.
“We are progressing, and are at least following the court’s guidelines,” Porter said.
Court is not fully open. People are only allowed to enter the judicial center if they have a case on the docket. Everyone who enters is required to wear a mask.
Porter said he goes through cases and dismisses the cases that can be dismissed.
“Of course, we have fewer cases now, because there were fewer citations and arrests made” in recent months, Porter said. Law enforcement has cut back on arrests when possible to reduce the number of inmates in the detention center.
Inmates in custody at the jail make their District Court appearance by teleconference, Porter said. But arraignments and pretrial hearings are conducted in person.
Juvenile hearings where the juvenile is in detention are also handled by teleconference.
“I hope we can convince DJJ (the Department of Juvenile Justice) to continue to do those remotely,” Porter said. “Then we won’t have so many trips” to the juvenile detention center in Bowling Green, he said.
While the District Courts are handling more things remotely than they were before the onset of the pandemic, the courts are largely back to regular caseloads, Porter said.
“It’s not exactly (like before) because we are not bringing everyone in, but at least we are addressing everything on the docket,” Porter said. “Some (cases) we are doing before they come into court … Most that we do bring in, we are making them an offer” so they don’t have to return, he said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said during a recent court session, “we had a lot of people, five or six people in the courtroom, and five or six attorneys.”
The majority of defendants in Circuit Court cases who are incarcerated are being seen by teleconference, Wethington said.
“There are some instances where some people need to be in court,” Wethington said.
Jones said there have been some problems, such as defendants who couldn’t get into the judicial center because court security didn’t know they were on the docket and turned them away. The court is seeing defendants in person on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and is conducting Skype hearings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A number of cases had to be reset when the courts largely shut down in the early days of the pandemic. Those cases were reset on days that already had hearings scheduled.
“For the next two months, we’ll have Skype dockets … on top of criminal dockets on top of civil dockets,” Jones said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
