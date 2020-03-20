Officials with Daviess County’s court system are rescheduling hearings for 60 days out as court officials work to comply with a state order to reduce public contact due to the coronavirus.
On Monday, the state Supreme Court tightened restrictions on court proceedings.
On Friday, Chief Justice John Minton issued an order canceling all but emergency hearings and hearings required to protect the constitutional rights of defendants.
Hearings that can go forward include domestic violence, emergency custody and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, along with probation, bond and preliminary hearings for people in custody.
While Minton’s order last week only encourages judges to conduct those hearings by phone or video conference, the amended order released Tuesday says judges “must use available telephonic and video technology for all necessary hearings, including but not limited to arraignments and mental health hearings.”
All judicial centers are closed to the public except for parties that must appear for an emergency hearing. Minton’s order Tuesday prohibits more than 20 people in a courtroom unless the presiding judge decides more people must attend and takes steps to “enforce appropriate distances between individuals.”
County Attorney Claud Porter said Wednesday that cases that were set for hearings between March 16 and April 10 that can be rescheduled are being set for 60 days.
“On each of the days, the clerk has reset most of the docket en masse,” Porter said. While in-person custody hearings are taking place, ”we are only doing those by video,” Porter said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Circuit Court hearings that have to take place are also being done by videoconference in the District Court courtroom on the judicial center’s first floor.
Criminal cases scheduled for hearings in Circuit Court are being rescheduled.
“Everything is kind of in a state of flux,” Kuegel said. “It’s really like a house of cards: You can’t move one card without affecting the next one.”
The change to video and teleconference does create difficulties with criminal proceedings, he said.
“We’ve got defendants’ rights we have to be aware of, plus we have victims out there that are being adversely affected by this,” Kuegel said.
“It’s going to affect the April trial dates,” he said.
Porter said emergency custody, emergency child removal and emergency adult custody hearings are going forward, but not in person.
“We are hearing those ... but most of that is done by telephone,” Porter said.
Porter said officials are working to set up a Skype system so more hearings can be done by video.
People who have had their hearings are being notified. Those who owed fines and court costs are having payment dates reset to May, Porter said.
Most child support payments have not been affected because those largely either come directly out of a person’s paycheck or are mailed to the state’s centralized collection unit in Frankfort. But hearings on missed payments are not going forward.
People who make payments in person are putting them in a box at the County Attorney’s Office where they don’t have to interact with office staff.
“We’ve been directed by the Governor’s office not to provide in-person services,” Porter said.
For now, everything currently docketed for April 13 and beyond is still on the schedule to be heard, unless the court restrictions are extended.
“That’s a very real possibility,” Porter said.
Kuegel said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is also practicing social distancing to prevent potential contact with the coronavirus. Despite the disruption, the court system will continue to function.
“We will deal with it and continue to do the job,” he said. “We are working toward keeping things moving in the criminal justice system. It doesn’t stop, and it’s not going to stop.
“We still have crimes being committed,” Kuegel said. “We are just adjusting right now.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
