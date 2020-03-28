The Administrative Office of the Courts has extended the period courthouses will limit hearings and curtail public access into late April.
In an amended order issued Wednesday afternoon by state Chief Justice John Minton, courthouses are required to continue limiting activity until April 24. A previous order closed courts to all but emergency proceedings through April 10. Minton first ordered the restrictions earlier this month to limit the potential spread of coronavirus in judicial centers.
Some hearings are taking place in courts, but Minton’s order requires that hearings be handled by video or telephone unless the parties can’t participate that way. The order limits the number of people who can be in a courtroom at the same time to 10 people.
The only hearings taking place are emergency or “time sensitive” hearings, child custody and child support hearings, arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases for people in custody, bond and probation hearings, and juvenile detention hearings. All other criminal and civil hearings have been postposted.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said Friday he is asking that all hearings that fall outside Minton’s order be rescheduled for 60 days.
When court does resume its regular schedule, “it will make this summer pretty crowded and pretty long,” with extensive dockets in District Court, Porter said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said hearings and trials scheduled for later in the year will have to be rescheduled. In the near future, the prosecutor’s office will have to determine how to proceed with grand juries. The next available period to have a grand jury session will be in May, Kuegel said.
“We moved the grand jury back one week, and it has already been pushed back one week by spring break,” Kuegel said. Spring break for schools was scheduled to start next week.
By law, a person in custody has to have his or her case presented to the grand jury within 60 days, but that has been extended by 45 days due to the crisis, Kuegel said. If the grand jury is able to meet in May, the session will last three or perhaps four days, he said.
Minton’s order allowing only 10 people into a courtroom at one time would create an issue for a grand jury because a grand jury session requires jurors, witnesses and prosecutors.
“Surely, there would be an exception to that, but I’ll check with my judges and see,” Kuegel said.
Porter said the courts are trying to clear case dockets.
“We are trying to get rid of as many things as we can,” Porter said. “If there are minor offenses, we are dismissing them” if the judge agrees, he said.
There is also an effort to limit the number of people being sent to jail, Porter said.
Minton and others have said they are trying to release certain inmates from county jails to reduce the threat of coronavirus spreading among jail populations.
“We sent out a suggestion that unless it falls into three categories — sex, violence or alcohol — (officers) are supposed to issue a summons” to court, rather than take the person to jail, Porter said.
The courts won’t resume their normal activities until the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall.
“We still haven’t hit the peak yet,” Porter said. “... At some point, the rate of new cases (will) begin to decline. Once that decline gets low enough, the chief justice and governor will release some of the restrictions.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.