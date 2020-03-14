COVID-19 Hotline and Testing available
Owensboro Health is testing some people for coronavirus.
As a proactive measure, the health system recently created a 24/7 coronavirus hotline. That number is 877-888-6647.
Who should call the hotline?
Regional residents who have traveled internationally during the last two weeks or have been exposed to the virus and now have COVID-19 symptoms, which are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Additionally, anyone with those symptoms should call the hotline, especially if they suffer from lung or heart disease or immunosuppression.
OH officials recommend calling the hotline as opposed to making a visit to an urgent care clinic or coming to the hospital’s emergency department.
Hotline calls go to a call center, where people can talk to a triage nurse. Callers should be prepared to answer a few questions so the call center staff can determine what steps are appropriate.
Some callers may be directed to one of two OH sites for COVID-19 testing.
Others may not. Instead, they may be instructed to remain at home.
All COVID-19 samples go to Frankfort for testing, said Dr. Francis DuFrayne, OH chief medical officer.
A courier takes local samples to Frankfort at 5 p.m.
State officials say test results should be available within 24 hours.
Any local samples taken after 5 p.m. wait until the next day’s trip to the Frankfort lab.
The state laboratory is tracking all test results.
“That’s how we are tracking patients who are negative and positive,” DuFrayne said.
