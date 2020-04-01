The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is hosting a series of forums with educators across the commonwealth discussing the impact of COVID-19 on teaching and learning, and this week’s discussion included Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is an independent nonprofit group that works to improve education on all levels in the state. The organization has been hosting bi-weekly online forums since March 16, featuring individuals in education, at 3 p.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Also included in this week’s forum were Felicia Cummings Smith, Jefferson County Public Schools assistant superintendent of academic services; Garris Stroud, Hopkins County Public Schools writing coach; Tiffany Gruen, Erlanger/Elsmere School District instructional coach; Michelle Sullivan-Martin, Floyd County Schools Spanish teacher; and Fay Gore, National Geographic Society regional director.
Brigitte Blom Ramsey, Prichard Committee president and CEO, said Monday’s conversation was aimed at how schools are responding to non-traditional instruction for students, and the challenges and barriers that NTI presents in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. She wanted to know what participants in the forum thought communities can do to support students and their families as they continue the learning process at home.
Francis said one of the biggest challenges districts faced is having to jump in quickly to get assignments ready for students. She said a lot of school districts are now figuring out supports for teachers so they can continue helping students and their families. That starts with strong, central messaging, she said.
“Our strong message with Daviess County Public Schools has been we want to try as best we can to continue learning,” Francis said. “I know that’s a lofty goal, but we want to keep that front and center. We have had to do a lot of messaging on the importance of continued learning for all students.”
She said the NTI situation isn’t ideal, but “if we don’t keep moving the needle forward even the slightest bit, our students fall behind.”
Stroud said the Hopkins County school district has been capitalizing on innovative techniques with learning. Each teacher in his district has the flexibility to use various modes for communicating with students and families, from Facebook Live to Zoom calls, to YouTube videos, as well as Google Classroom, emails and phone calls.
There are a lot of inequities within many school districts across the commonwealth that have been further exacerbated by this pandemic, Stroud said.
“We have a lot of students who lack broadband (Internet) access, and there’s a language barrier for some students,” he said. “It’s important to reach those students, but it’s a huge challenge.”
Gruen said a big push with the Erlanger/Elsmere School District in northern Kentucky is ensuring that teachers receive the assistance and respite they need as well. A lot is being asked of educators at this time, she said, since they are assisting families all day and night in some cases.
She said there are “definitely moments of fatigue,” and that it’s important to remember that teachers themselves are in some cases home with their own families.
“Finding that balance is very important, and we are reminding our teachers to take care of themselves and their families,” she said.
Another topic discussed was access or lack of access to materials while school and other facilities are closed to the public. Specifically discussed were student and family access to books, newspapers and other reading materials.
Smith said that Jefferson County students are fortunate that they have a lot of services in and around Louisville. The district is working to connect students with online libraries and e-books that have been made available.
Francis said if communities interested in helping school districts at this time can do so by providing print materials.
“I believe that there’s so much to be learned from newspapers,” she said, adding that students’ access to newspapers increases their ability to read nonfiction and helps with their writing.
Newspapers are written in “succinct manners,” she said.
In a time where access to physical print materials is limited, Francis encouraged families to reach out to organizations like Imagination Library, which provides books free of charge for children, and to figure out creative and innovative ways to encourage literacy. Even creating their own books at home can help promote literacy, she said.
Gore said the National Geographic Society has been working to help families by providing materials free of charge that can be utilized both online and offline.
The organization has a Learn at Home collection available at no cost, which provides materials for kindergarten through 12th-graders on a variety of topics, not just science and social studies.
Kids are resilient, said Sullivan-Martin, and as she’s communicating with her students she can see that they are feeling sad and they appreciate when their teachers reach out.
“They are always happy to talk to us,” she said. “I do think it’s important as teachers that we recognize all the different things they are dealing with at home. A lot of our older students have become de-facto babysitters.”
She encouraged educators to be flexible with how students are communicating and how students are doing their school work during this time.
Thursday’s Prichard Committee conversation will be on student equity, featuring former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr., of Ed Trust.
Previous Prichard Committee discussions can be found at https://www.prichardcommittee.org/covid19/
