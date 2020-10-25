The coronavirus pandemic claimed another victim on Saturday.
The Veterans Day Parade, which dates back to 1918, has been canceled.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, chairwoman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organizations Committee, said, “We made the decision to cancel the parade, since the Christmas Parade and the Red White and Blue (political speaking) were canceled.”
She had said earlier that since the parade was outside and didn’t usually attract as many people as the Christmas parade, organizers hoped it would be safe.
“We’re asking family groups to stand together to watch, but to socially distance from other groups and to wear masks,” Smith-Wright had said when the committee made the decision to move forward with it.
But the Green River District Health Department said Saturday that 39 new cases had been reported in the county that morning.
The disease has claimed 29 lives in the county since March.
So the committee made the decision to cancel.
The Veterans Parade, the city’s oldest parade, had only missed one year since 1918.
In was canceled in 1986 because of a mix-up.
But the cancellation of the parade led to a rebirth in pride among local veterans and their families the following year.
The parade began with an impromptu celebration of the end of World War I.
When word reached Owensboro by telegraph that the war was over on Nov. 11, 1918, word spread rapidly.
And thousands of people poured out for a hastily organized “Great Liberty Parade” at 7:30 p.m.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.