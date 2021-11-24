The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that the seven-county region had 279 new COVID-19 cases between Nov. 19-22, which is in line with recent reports.
However, the region-wide daily average for new cases shows an uptick, rising to 80.1 from Friday’s report of 74.9.
New cases of COVID-19 in the region have been gradually rising throughout the past two weeks following a decline in October.
In Daviess County, the incidence rate has increased to 43.2 new cases a day on average for a population of 100,000. There were 169 new cases reported in the county between Nov. 19-22.
In the region, all but Union County sits at a critical rate of spread, with an incidence rate at or more than 25.
Similar trends are still being seen at the state and national level.
Vaccination rates, however, also continue to steadily rise, with 54.87% of the Daviess County population having received the vaccine, just below the state average of 59%.
As of Tuesday, at least 7% of individuals ages 5-11 have also received at least a first vaccine dose after pediatric dosages of Pfizer were recently approved under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use authorization.
GRDHD continues encouraging the community to take precaution against COVID-19 by social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing and getting vaccinated.
Anyone interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment at OH may do so online by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
