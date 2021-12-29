Although the region’s average number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped since last week, according to the Green River District health Department, Public Health Director Clay Horton said it could be due to a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend.
GRHD reported 732 new cases Tuesday for the period between Dec. 21-27.
Though that number is high, Horton said the health department only made one report last week, as opposed to its normal two, due to the holiday, which likely resulted in the higher number of reported cases.
Regardless, Horton said cases continue to plateau at a high level.
The daily average of new cases for the region, however, has decreased since the Dec. 22 report, from 131 to 108.
Horton said that number may not be an accurate depiction of how much the virus has spread, however, because of the holiday, which he expects to continue into next week with New Year’s approaching.
“The average is down slightly, although, I suspect that’s in part to testing and reporting delays due to Christmas, and I think New Year’s will mess with the timing of reporting a little bit this week as well, so it’ll probably be the middle of next week before we have a good feel,” he said.
Horton said it is likely there will be a spike in cases following the holidays and leading into early January following in-person gatherings and an increased spread in the omicron variant across the state.
Although the variant has not yet reached the seven-county region, Horton said it is only a matter of time.
“I think we’re anticipating that we’re going to see cases rise after New Year’s,” he said. “The other thing is omicron plays a role in this as well. We don’t think that we’re seeing the large spike of omicron in our area that we’re seeing in other states, but we think it’s a matter of time.”
In Daviess County, GRDHD reported 354 new cases between Dec. 21-27, with incidence rates dropping as well, to 56.92 from last Tuesday’s report of 66 new cases a day per a population of 100,000.
As of Tuesday, all seven counties were reported as areas of high transmission with an incidence rate of more than 25 new cases per day, on average.
Horton said individuals who feel sick should isolate and get tested for the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Monday evening regarding the period of isolation for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic.
The new recommended isolation period, according to the CDC, is five days as opposed to 10, followed by five days of mask-wearing.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said in a statement.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.