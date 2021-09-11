The rise in new COVID-19 cases in the Green River district remains steady, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department.
For the week of Sept. 2-9, the seven-county region experienced 1,368 new cases with a seven-day average for new cases at 196.4 per day reported Friday by GRDHD.
In Daviess County, 571 new cases were reported within the same week with an incidence rate of 78.95 new cases each day per a population of 100,000.
Those numbers are just slightly higher than the previous week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 with 1,327 new cases reported for the region and 532 for Daviess County.
‘Reports of new cases continue to be extraordinarily high,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton. “What we are seeing is a very high level of community spread.”
Outside of small fluctuations, the rise in cases has remained steady since the beginning of August with the past three consecutive weeks seeing higher new case counts than the previous one.
“If you are around many people right now, you should assume you are being exposed to the virus and do everything you can to protect yourself,” said GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton.
Hospitals in the community are seeing a similar trend with the number of COVID-19 patients remaining steady.
Owensboro Health reported its highest ever number of COVID-19 patients Tuesday at 59 in OH regional hospital, alone, surmounting its previous highest number at 58 reported in late November, according to director of marketing Brian Hamby.
OH stated that “COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge across the health system,” as it saw 78 COVID-19 patients throughout its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield as of Thursday evening — 65 of those individuals are unvaccinated.
Of those 78 patients, 24 are in critical care, one of whom is vaccinated.
In OHRH, there are currently 53 COVID-19 patients as of Friday afternoon, 16 in critical care and 13 intubated. 44 of the total hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
GRDHD continues to recommend vaccination and wearing a face mask to combat virus spread.
The current vaccination rate for Daviess County sits at 52.21% of the entire county population.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 64.57% of individuals ages 18 to 65 are vaccinated and 85.45% of individuals ages 65 and older are vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective,” Horton said. “If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
