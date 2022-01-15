New cases of COVID-19 continue to be alarmingly high as the region experiences another record-breaking average of new cases, according to information reported by the Green River District Health Department.
A total of 1,233 new cases were reported in the seven-county region between Jan. 11-13, 469 of those in Daviess County.
As of Friday, GRDHD reported an average of 413.3 new cases per day, the highest reported since just Tuesday this week, which was recorded as 363.1.
Clay Horton, public health director for GRDHD, said the community likely has not even seen the peak of the omicron surge as he expects cases to continue to climb.
Cases are so significantly high right now, he said, that he has concerns for the health department’s capacity to keep track of it all.
“The case loads are at a level now (where) it is a real challenge even to keep up with the data entry into the reporting system,” he said. “I’m concerned it is going to be hard to precisely keep track exactly how high they could go in real time.”
In Daviess County, the incidence rate saw another record-breaking day as well, at 193.5 new cases on average per day for a population of 100,000.
Horton said omicron is likely the culprit of the fast uptick in cases and probably accounts for the majority of the cases in the region right now, although the process to screen infections for different variants could take several weeks to provide definitive information.
He said it is likely that as cases rise, an uptick in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 will follow in coming days.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital reported a total of 45 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, seven in critical care and three on ventilators.
All COVID-19 patients in critical care and on ventilators, according to hospital data, were unvaccinated.
Of the total patients admitted with positive infections, 12 were vaccinated.
Additionally, the hospital has announced that it will postpone elective surgeries requiring overnight stays at least until Jan. 21.
Elective surgeries, according to Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president for medical affairs, are surgeries that are related to non life-threatening ailments.
The hospital will assess each week whether or not to continue the postponement.
OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination, masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.