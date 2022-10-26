On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Oct. 17-23 — a decrease of 31 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County experienced a decline in cases, with 56 compared to the previously reported 89 cases, while Hancock County reported two new cases and McLean County dropped from 16 to eight new cases.
