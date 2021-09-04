New COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in the Green River District Health Department’s Friday report, compared to cases reported Tuesday.
GRDHD reported 380 new cases in Daviess County between Aug. 27-30 and 869 in the seven-county district. On Friday, the report showed 152 new cases in Daviess County and 458 new cases in the district between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
Additionally, the average number of new cases reported daily for the district was reported at 231 Tuesday, which dropped to 191 in Friday’s report.
“I think it is too early to say if it is a true decrease or just a temporary dip,” GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said.
The total number of new cases in the district during the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 is 1,327, an increase from the previous week of Aug. 20-26, which had 1,215.
Incidence rates for Daviess County have risen to 79.93 new cases per a population of 100,000 as of Friday, from a rate of 76.98 reported Tuesday.
An incidence rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, describes how quickly disease occurs in a population.
The highest incidence rate Daviess County has seen was reported Aug. 26 at 81.76 new cases.
The number of people currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19 has also risen.
Owensboro Health reported 74 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday evening throughout its hospitals in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those hospitalizations, 25 are in critical care and 13 are intubated.
Sixty-three of the 74 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Out of those in critical care, only one individual is vaccinated.
At OH Regional Hospital, there are 52 COVID-19 patients — 17 in critical care and 12 intubated.
“Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the area and our hospitals have reached — or are near reaching — their highest number of COVID-19 inpatients since the pandemic began,” OH said in an announcement.
The health care system also cited an increase in younger patients compared to previous weeks.
The majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients range between ages 50-69.
In a Zoom meeting Thursday with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Horton, Chief Medical Officer Francis DuFrayne reiterated that the OH Regional Hospital continues to have beds available and is not nearing capacity, but that the biggest strain for the hospital is staffing levels.
He said staffing levels are a crisis being seen in the healthcare industry nationwide.
Ohio County Healthcare reported Friday that it has eight COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, five of which are in the high-acuity unit, with two requiring ventilation support.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
