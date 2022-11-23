On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Nov. 14-20 — an uptick of five cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County cases dropped, with 85 reported compared to the previously reported 110 cases.
Hancock County reported 15 new cases, McLean County dropped to five cases, and Ohio County reported 18 new cases, an increase of eight.
Six COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the district, with two in Daviess County, one in Hancock County and three in Ohio County.
The district averaged 28.7 new COVID-19 cases a day, with all counties in the district classified as having low COVID-19 community levels.
