New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the community as the region surpassed 200 additional cases reported since Tuesday.
The Green River District Health Department reported 225 new cases for the region between the three-day period of Nov. 2-4 and 138 new cases for Daviess County during the same time frame.
Incidence rates per county and daily averages for new cases in the region have increased significantly as well, going from around 50 new cases reported in the region on average per day at the end of last week to 58.7 Friday.
The incidence rate in Daviess County sits at 29.69 as of Friday, an increase from last Friday’s report of about 25 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
“COVID-19 is still actively circulating in the community,” GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said. “It is almost all entirely still the delta variant. The latest published data from the CDC reported that about 99% of current COVID cases in the U.S. were Delta.”
Hospitalizations, however, are still declining, but could see a slight increase in coming weeks if cases continue to rise.
“Hospitalizations tend to trail cases by a couple of weeks,” Horton said. “Although we are only seeing a modest increase in cases this week. So it is hard to say what impact that will have in future hospitalization data.”
Owensboro Health reported 32 COVID-19 patients Thursday evening in its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those, 28 were housed in OH Regional Hospital, 21 of whom were unvaccinated.
Thirteen of the OHRH patients were in critical care and 11 intubated.
Of those in critical care, two were vaccinated.
The hospital has cited increasing vaccine rates as the reason for the drop in hospitalizations related to the virus.
In Daviess County, the vaccination rate currently sits at 53.36% of the population, which includes those not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine, however, has now been approved for individuals ages 5 and older.
OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination to combat the spread of COVID-19, in addition to masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
To schedule a vaccine appointment with OH, visit OwensboroHeaelth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
