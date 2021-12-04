New COVID-19 cases have risen significantly since last week, part of which is likely due to holiday gatherings over the thanksgiving holiday, according to Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director.
In the three-day period between Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, a total of 521 cases were reported for the seven-county region.
“We have seen a noticeable acceleration in how quickly our case rates are increasing this week,” Horton said.
The increase, he said, is a continuation of the slight upward trend that began prior to the holiday, but that the sharp incline is likely the beginning of the new cases that will crop up as a result of holiday gatherings.
Horton said he expects the COVID numbers to continue spiking through the rest of December, as well, which he said is concerning as holiday season approaches and more large family gatherings are expected.
“In thinking about the Christmas holiday, it concerns me where we could be heading even before then,” he said.
In Daviess County, 249 new cases were reported in the same three-day period.
The new cases reported Friday nears Tuesday’s reported numbers, which accounted for a five-day period with 309 new cases in Daviess County and 585 new cases in the district.
As of Friday, GRDHD reported an average of 114.4 new cases a day for the seven-county district, a sharp incline from Tuesday’s report of 83.4 and more than doubling the around 50-case average reported about a month ago at the beginning of November.
Daviess County, similarly, saw an increase in its incidence rate at 50.66 new cases averaged per day for a population of 100,000 compared to Tuesday’s report of 42.22.
Whereas Tuesday’s report showed only three counties at a critical rate of spread, which is an incidence rate of 25 or more cases on average per day in Kentucky; Friday’s report showed all seven counties at a critical rate of spread.
Owensboro Health has also seen a gradual increase in cases this week with 30 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday evening in its three facilities throughout Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield, up from Monday’s report of 28.
Of those 30, 27 were being housed at OH Regional Hospital, seven in critical care and five intubated.
Of the 27 patients, 17 were vaccinated. However, OH stated that the majority of vaccinated cases typically have other underlying health issues that have increased their risk of severe illness.
“We’ve been grateful to see the number of hospitalized patients decrease over the past few weeks, but we are noticing an uptick in recent days,” OH said in a statement.
Horton said he also expects to see an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in coming weeks that reflects the upward trend in cases seen in the past week and a half.
GRDHD and OH continue recommending vaccinations to help combat spread of the virus, as well as social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand-washing.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/ Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than ages 12 and older.
Additionally, anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
