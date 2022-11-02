On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 160 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Oct. 24-30 — an increase of 48 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County also increased in cases, with 77 compared to the previously reported 56 cases, while Hancock County reported three new cases and McLean County dropped to seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.