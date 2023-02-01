Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department, said Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a situation the public needs to be attentive about, even though area case numbers have been trending down.

“We’re not going to have a sudden break between pandemic and endemic with COVID-19,” he said. “There’s going to be a gradual period of transition, and I think we’ve seen that already.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.