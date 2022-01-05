COVID-19 cases have spiked as of Tuesday, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department, with a record incidence rate recorded for Daviess County.
GRDHD reported 1,495 new cases in the seven-county region between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, the highest number of reported cases since mid-September, during the height of the delta surge.
That number, however, represents a week’s worth of cases, as a report was not made Friday due to the New Year’s holiday. Reports are usually released twice a week.
Regardless, Clay Horton, public health director, said numbers are high, with an “alarming” increase in incidence rates.
“They’re very high,” he said. “Even though that’s for a full week, if you recall the release last week was also for a full week and this number’s double — more than double — what it was.”
In Daviess County, the incidence rate is 108.22 newly reported cases per day for a population of 100,000, the highest reported yet.
Previously, the highest incidence rate for the county was 81.76, reported Aug. 26.
Incidence rates have risen, not only in Daviess County, but in the region, as the average number of new cases per day for all seven counties reached 214.4 as of Tuesday, according to GRDHD.
The highest average reported for the region, since GRDHD started reporting it, was 230 on Sept. 16.
“I think we are seeing both the effects of omicron moving into the area and also just the after-effects of the many interactions from the holidays that we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” Horton said.
The number of reported cases, he said, are only a portion of how many COVID-19 cases there are in the region, as many cases go unreported and at-home tests become more widely used.
Actual case numbers, he said, are likely to be much higher than reports show.
“With many people using at-home tests, the discrepancy between confirmed cases and actual cases in the community will be even greater,” he said. “I’ve seen estimates that actual infections may be as much as 10 times higher than lab confirmed cases.”
Horton also said that rapid testing may not be picking up the omicron variant as well as other strains of COVID-19.
“There was some information put out by the FDA last week that talked about the rapid antigen tests are not quite as sensitive to omicron as they have been to previous variants,” he said. “Now, the antigen tests aren’t as sensitive as the PCR tests anyway, but it appears that the sensitivity may even be slightly reduced with omicron.”
Horton’s suggestion is if anyone is sick, even if they receive negative test results, stay home.
It is still very early in the omicron variant, and there is more to learn about how it affects people and how it reacts to vaccines and presents with testing efforts, he said.
Horton said similar trends of infection rates are being seen around the rest of the state and nationally.
“This isn’t a unique phenomenon that Owensboro or the Green River District area are experiencing; this is happening in a lot of places,” he said. “It’s driven mainly by this exponential spread of omicron. It’s a very, very contagious virus, and it’s taking off in the community right now.”
This week, he said, the estimate is that omicron will account for about 80% of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Last week, that estimate was around 40-50%, he said.
It may take several weeks to get more concrete data on how the variant is really affecting the community.
While Horton could not say for certain that omicron has reached the GRDHD service area, he expects it has.
“It’s always really difficult to pinpoint in real time because the sequencing to determine that takes a couple of weeks,” he said. “But I think just from what we’ve seen in other states where omicron’s taken off, what our own incidence rates are doing over the last week and how rapidly they’ve taken off, all the signs are pointing to we’re seeing omicron in the area.”
He said the risk of contracting COVID-19 is “very high” and everyone should take precautions against the virus.
Horton also said that despite hearsay about the effectiveness of masking and how serious the omicron variant is, everyone should be concerned and take measures to protect themselves.
“Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are the two most important precautionary steps you can take to protect yourselves and your families,” he said. “There’s no reason to write this off and think that it’s nothing to worry about. People really do need to protect themselves, and they can do that by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, just using common sense, but if we take this lightly, people are going to get seriously sick, and we’re going to have people die.”
Owensboro Health also reported an uptick in COVID-19 patients Monday evening with 60 patients in its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Of those, 53 were housed at OH Regional Hospital, 14 in critical care and nine intubated.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at OH facilities was reported on Sept. 21 at 85 patients.
“We start 2022 with an uptick in COVID-9 positive patients,” OH said in a statement. “Although you can still get COVID-19 if you are vaccinated, it is your best defense against severe illness or death form the virus.”
To schedule a vaccine appointment at OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
