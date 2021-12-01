New COVID-19 cases continue to steadily increase in the community, according to data reported Tuesday by the Green River District Health Department.
GRDHD reported 585 new cases in the seven-county region during the six-day period from Nov. 23-29.
GRDHD, however, only made one report last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which Clay Horton, public health director for GRDHD, said is partially responsible for the increase in case numbers.
“The holiday break will have some effect on delaying some testing and reporting,” he said. “It may be a couple more days until all of those delays are accounted for.”
However, he said cases do still seem to be trending upwards.
“Overall, our daily average of new cases has continued to increase slowly over the last several reports,” he said.” “It looks like our community incidence rates are trending in an upward direction.”
GRDHD reported a daily average of 83.4 new cases a day for the region, which has increased significantly from an average of around 50 cases reported at the beginning of November.
In Daviess County, 309 new cases were reported, with the incidence rate rising to 42.22 new cases a day, per a population of 100,000.
Three counties, including Daviess, McLean and Ohio, are at a critical rate of spread for COVID-19, with an incidence rate at or higher than 25 new cases a day.
However, according to Horton, incidence rates may not be as reliable for counties with smaller populations, since incidence rates can be easily affected by even a small spike in cases.
Owensboro Health has also seen a slight rise in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 patients testing positive for the virus as of Monday evening, with seven in critical care.
Twenty-six patients were being housed at OH Regional Hospital, with five in critical care and four intubated.
The hospital and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination, social distancing, masking and frequent handwashing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than ages 12 and older.
Additionally, anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
