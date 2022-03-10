By the Messenger-Inquirer
The Green River District Health Department reported 170 new COVID-19 cases in the region between Feb. 28 and March 6.
Of those cases, 84 were in Daviess County, seven in Hancock County, 41 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, 17 in Union County and seven in Webster County.
GRDHD also reported seven COVID-19 deaths during that period.
The average number of new cases in the district is 24.3 new cases a day.
As of Monday, the incidence rate in Daviess County was reported at 10.8 new cases per day for a population of 100,000.
All seven counties now sit below a critical rate of spread, which is anything at or more than 25.
