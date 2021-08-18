New COVID-19 cases are continuing at a steady rate, according to data from the Green River District Health Department, with 224 new cases reported in Daviess County during a four-day period between Aug. 13-16.
Additionally, the GRDHD reported 547 new cases for its seven-county service region.
While the number of new cases is slightly down from the last report released on Aug. 13, which noted 616 new regional cases and 266 in Daviess County, GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the number of new cases continues to be high with the county incidence rate rising from 64.8% to 65% between Aug. 13-16.
An incidence rate describes how quickly disease occurs in a population over a period of time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Horton said the high case count cannot be pinpointed to any single event, but to “our lower vaccination rates, the much more contagious Delta variant that is currently circulating and our collective behaviors.”
“I don’t think we can point to a single event or location to blame the increase. We are seeing cases everywhere — workplaces, churches, social events, family gatherings, day cares,” he said.
The current vaccination rate for Daviess County, according to GRDHD, is 48.56%, which is an increase from the 47.7% reported on Aug. 13. The rate, however, is still lower than the overall vaccination rate for Kentucky at 54% as of Tuesday, according to the “Team Kentucky” COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Horton said while there is not any data to show if there is a more recent demand for vaccines in any particular age demographic, younger age groups tend to be less likely to get vaccinated.
This is reiterated by data presented on the Team Kentucky dashboard that reports 40% of the overall Kentucky population of individuals ages 18-29 have received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, versus 84% of the 65 and older population.
In Daviess County, according to the dashboard, 60.46% of individuals ages 18 and younger have been vaccinated against the virus compared to 84.27% of individuals 65 years or older.
Owensboro Health has also seen an increase in vaccinations throughout the last three weeks or so, according to marketing coordinator Brian Hamby. He said there also seems to be an increased interest in the vaccine from younger age demographics, as well.
OH is still providing COVID-19 vaccines at the OH Regional Hospital as well as vaccine clinics at the Muhlenberg County Community Hospital. Testing is also still available through OH at the Springs Health Centre at 2200 E Parrish Ave.
Additionally, Gov. Andy Beshear announced record pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions Tuesday, with a 400% increase between July 16 to Aug. 16.
There were 17 pediatric admissions statewide Tuesday, the highest reported number thus far in the pandemic. The second highest, 12, was reported in December 2020.
Hospitals throughout the U.S. are also reporting record numbers of pediatric admissions related to the virus.
According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), data provided by state health departments suggests a 5% increase in the number of child COVID-19 cases between July 29 through Aug. 12.
A cumulative report from 23 states and New York City also shows children account for 1.6% to 3.5% of total hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to AAP.
“COVID-19 isn’t just hitting adults. With the Delta variant, your kids are at a greater risk than they have been before,” said Beshear during the press conference. “In a Southern Indiana school district, 750 students are already in quarantine. Do the right thing: Get vaccinated, mask up in schools and in high-risk indoor settings. Protect our kids.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
