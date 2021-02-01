The Green River District Health Department reported 133 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.
Seventy-four were in Daviess County, 27 in Henderson County, 12 in Ohio County, nine in McLean, four each in Hancock and Union and three in Webster. One person in Daviess and one in Henderson died.
Since March, Daviess has seen 8,271 cases and 138 deaths. A total of 6,166 have recovered, and 15 were hospitalized on Saturday.
Hancock has seen 696 cases and 14 deaths. A total of 503 have recovered, and one was still in the hospital.
McLean has seen 756 cases and 25 deaths. A total of 576 have recovered, and two remain hospitalized.
Ohio has seen 2,122 cases and 45 deaths. A total of 1,620 have recovered, and five were still hospitalized on Saturday.
Muhlenberg County, which isn’t in the Green River district, reported 26 new cases on Saturday.
The report said 2,564 people have tested positive there since March and 169 cases are still active.
The disease continues to strike more women than men. So far, 46% of the cases in the Green River District are men and 54% are women.
Statewide, Kentucky has reported 358,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,668 deaths.
