COVID-19 cases are surging exponentially, according to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton, and at a faster pace than previously seen, even during previous peak months.
GRDHD reported 239 new cases for Daviess County in a four-day period between Aug. 6-9, and 523 new cases for the seven-county region.
“It’s just kind of an alarming rapid rise in cases, and we’re seeing that all across the state, we’re seeing it in large parts of the United States,” Horton said. “We had, at the peak of our COVID spikes back in the winter … weeks with more cases than this, but we never saw it increase this quickly week after week. It’s just really concerning.”
The week of June 4-10, Daviess County reported 29 new cases, with 93 new cases reported throughout the region. Those numbers held pretty steady, or even slightly dropped each week, over the next month.
But starting the week of July 9, numbers took a turn for the worse, and they’ve been heading in the wrong direction since. Between the weeks of July 9-15 and July 30-Aug. 5, the number of weekly new cases in Daviess County increased more than fivefold, from 63 to 346. The number of weekly new cases in the region grew from 165 to 802.
The region is also experiencing a rise in hospitalizations and fatalities related to the virus, Horton said.
Most cases, fatalities and hospitalizations involve unvaccinated individuals, according to Horton, although there have been more breakthrough infections than previously seen.
As for why the virus has begun to spread so rapidly in recent weeks, Horton said the biggest factor is the delta variant of COVID-19, which has become the most dominant variant in circulation, accounting for about 80% of the total infected population in the U.S. as of July 31, according to data from the CDC.
“It’s more than two times more … contagious as the previous versions of COVID-19,” Horton said.
He said “almost all” regional cases and hospitalizations have been caused by the delta variant as well.
He also attributed the surge to not having a high enough rate of vaccinated individuals, the lift on mask mandates and capacity restriction on June 11, as well as relaxed public adherence to social distancing and other measures to combat the spread of the virus.
“It’s a combination of more activity in the community, a more contagious virus and not having enough people in our community that are vaccinated; put those three things together, that’s what’s causing the rise we’re seeing everywhere,” he said.
Despite the surge, Horton said he doesn’t anticipate seeing any shutdowns or restrictions being placed on public-facing businesses again.
“I think we have the tools that we need to correct this, and that’s vaccinations, first and foremost, and that’s encouraging masking as an effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I think masking indoors is appropriate for everyone right now in public, indoor, crowded spaces. And if you are unvaccinated, you definitely shouldn’t be around other people out in public without a mask on.”
Horton said most public criticism regarding vaccinations and masking are a result of misinformation.
Vaccines, he said, have proven to be effective and safe.
In the nine months since vaccines became available, he said hundreds of millions of doses have been administered, and the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines has been monitored closely and continuously.
“If there were major safety issues at this point, we would know about them,” he said.
While Horton said questioning new immunization products is normal, misinformation has become prevalent regarding the vaccine process.
“When it comes to having questions about vaccines, I think it’s natural to have questions, to be hesitant, to want to educate yourself on it, but we see a lot of bad information out there,” he said. “It’s hard to battle that misinformation, and I think that’s perpetuating what we’re seeing in the community in large part.”
If the upward trend in confirmed cases continues and vaccination rates do not begin to rise, Horton said not only will it lead to the potential of other dangerous variants of the virus, but it will also lead to more loss and put a strain on health care resources.
“In the short-term, we’re unfortunately going to see more people succumb to this illness, we’re going to see more deaths, we’re going to see our hospitals fill up and possibly strain some of those resources that we have for our community that we all depend on, so it’s a really concerning place right now,” he said. “I hate to sound like a broken record, but it’s about getting vaccinated and encouraging people to do that.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
