Kentucky COVID-19 cases has climbed to 5,130 with the addition of 173 positive tests from Saturday and 80 reported on Sunday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear did not hold a press conference on Saturday, so he reported numbers from the entire weekend during his daily press briefing on Sunday.
There were also five deaths reported Saturday, and zero new deaths on Sunday making the total number of Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus 253.
Locally, the Green River District Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases, all in Daviess County. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the district to 425, with 228 being in Daviess County, six reported from Hancock, 72 in Henderson, 17 in McLean, 67 in Ohio, eight in Union, and 27 in Webster County.
To date, 197 individuals in the GRDHD district have recovered.
Clay Horton, Public Health Director, said the GRDHD is beginning a new phase in dealing with COVID-19.
“In the coming weeks we will see loosening of some restrictions in Kentucky and surrounding states,” he said. “It is even more important now that everyone is focused on the common sense things to protect themselves and their family.”
The Muhlenberg County Health Department confirmed 71 additional cases on Sunday, as well, making the total there 241.
The Green River Correctional Complex has also completed facility testing, and Beshear said those results are expected Monday, and will be difficult.
“We believe that as they come back, they are going to be pretty tough numbers to see,” Beshear said. “We are going to talk tomorrow about our action plan moving forward.”
He said the state will not be testing every inmate and prison staff in Kentucky, but only where there is a known outbreak taking place.
Beshear also discussed his goals at this time, which include first and foremost, to get as much information to businesses planning to open May 11 for what he calls the Healthy at Work initiative. He wants to ensure those businesses planning to open understand and know the requirements for doing so, and have days to plan in advance.
“We have to be healthy and we have to do it right,” he said, adding that the difference in unfurling the Healthy at Work initiative correctly can be the life and death for some.
Another big goal at this time, he said, is to ramp up testing, which includes letting people know all the testing options and how to get to them. More testing partnerships will be announced this week, he said.
Beshear also commented on protests taking place throughout the commonwealth, saying that it’s okay to disagree with one another, but to make sure to gather safely.
“What I have heard is that speakers and leaders and even state representatives and senators asked people to take off their masks, and that social distancing is optional,” Beshear said. “One even said they are not going to take the vaccine when it’s created. That’s reckless. We are living in a worldwide pandemic that can kill so many. You don’t think that one of those people (in protest) could pass it on? It’s okay to disagree, but it you are a leader that people listen to, be responsible in how you do it.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
