As the months drag on with COVID-19, health experts and those who care for the elderly are concerned about seniors who are isolated at home in an effort to remain virus-free.
Many of them report feeling lonesome and cut off from family and friends.
“Data on (the) impact of loneliness and social isolation indicates significant and long-term negative outcomes for older adults identified as lonely and/or socially isolated,” according to an article published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
In 2015 — long before COVID-19 — social isolation was recognized as one of 12 challenges among seniors, the report said.
By 2017, health experts were calling loneliness an epidemic among the elderly.
Loneliness has been linked to negative physical and mental health outcomes.
Perhaps one positive impact from COVID-19: The virus has focused more attention on senior loneliness.
Across the nation, seniors have sequestered themselves. They’ve stopped attending church, eating at congregate meal sites, exercising with peers, volunteering at nonprofits and playing cards in large groups.
Many have quit working part-time jobs for fear of becoming infected.
“I’m getting more and more concerned about senior isolation,” said Dana Peveler, executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. “The physical impact as well as the mental. Seniors are lonely. They’re using the word lonely.”
In addition, with the recent surge in COVID-19, some fear the virus may keep them from enjoying friends, family and normal activities for the rest of their lives, Peveler said.
“There is nothing like a face-to-face meal or a cup of coffee,” she said. “Human energy is real, and we’re not sharing that right now.”
Ann Haynes works in administration at the Senior Community Center. In addition, during COVID-19, she’s been delivering hot meals to 17 seniors’ homes every weekday.
At some time, all her clients have talked to her about being lonely.
“One man has only been out one time, and that was on Father’s Day,” Haynes said.
He used to come to the Senior Community Center daily.
Haynes has noticed he’s lost quite a bit of weight and seems sad.
“I worry about (clients) on weekends because we don’t see them,” Haynes said. “It’s sad and heartbreaking. ... They need contact with the world.”
Many of them don’t have family members who live in town. Some don’t have cell phones, which would provide them a virtual connection to friends and family. They mainly watch TV for entertainment, Haynes said.
She keeps puzzles and books from the center’s library in her vehicle to offer alternatives to television.
Amber Turner has delivered meals for the Senior Community Center nearly a year. Her regular route includes 49 clients a day.
Some of them tell her she is the highlight of their day. “A lot of them are lonely. A lot of them talk about how much they miss their kids.”
Turner said she’s seen changes in some of her clients since COVID-19 forced them into self-isolation.
Jennifer Williams, Green River Area Development District associate director for Aging and Social Services, said case managers check in on elderly clients at least once a month to ensure their needs are met.
“We are definitely seeing that (isolation) is taking its toll,” Williams said.
For one thing, no one expected the coronavirus to last so long. “It’s a real fear for (older residents) that they may not get to socialize again,” Williams said.
She encouraged family and friends to watch for signs of depression, such as being withdrawn and losing weight.
In addition, Williams urged people to call the seniors in their lives or drop cards in the mail more often. Put on a mask and pop by for a visit — at a safe distance, of course.
“Try to make those extra efforts,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
