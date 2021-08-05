A 21-year-old from Daviess County has died from COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the death during a brief video that he posted on social media Wednesday.
Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, said he could not provide any further details about the death.
“For privacy reasons, I’m not able to comment or provide specific information on individual cases,” Horton said.
Since the pandemic started, the state reports Daviess County’s COVID-19 numbers at 197 deaths, 11,778 confirmed cases and an 11.62% positivity rate.
According to the GRDHD, there were 162 cases reported in Daviess County on Tuesday, which was its last update. The health department is scheduled to release its next update on Friday.
Kentucky reported more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the highest daily number since early February as the governor warned that the growing outbreak will lead to more deaths.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 surpassed 10% as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, Beshear said on social media. Kentucky also has its highest numbers of virus patients who are hospitalized and in intensive care units since February, he said.
“We are not moving the right direction,” the Democratic governor said. “And remember, with more cases comes more death.”
The state reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most since Feb. 3 as its total case count surpassed 490,000 since the start of the pandemic. Ten more virus-related deaths were reported statewide, raising Kentucky’s death toll from COVID-19 to at least 7,362.
Nearly 890 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 275 in intensive care units.
“This is serious,” Beshear said. “The delta variant is real. And we have to be willing to do what it takes. Folks, you need to get vaccinated. Things will get worse before they get better. But we can fight this. We can reduce the loss and the damage, if you’re willing to get vaccinated.”
He also offered guidance on when Kentuckians should wear a mask when indoors.
“My recommendation is no matter where you are in Kentucky right now, if you’re going indoors with people outside of your home, put on that mask again,” the governor said. “It’s not forever. It’s just for now. It’s temporary.”
In another sign of the widespread severity of the outbreak, 87 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — signaling a severe level of community spread, the state said.
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reporter Christie Netherton also contributed to this story.
