State health officials reported Friday four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing Kentucky’s total death toll to 1,300.
Also, state officials reported 1,319 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. To date, the state has a total of at least 85,506 cases.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 23 in Daviess County, 32 in Henderson County, six in McLean County, three in Ohio County, 11 in Union County and nine in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 4,400.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported nine new cases of the virus, bringing that county’s total to 926.
