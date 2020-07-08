And just like that the trip was off.
To be on the safe side, since my travel mate and I were going to be cooped in a car for 18 hours breathing the same recycled air, we thought it a good idea to get COVID tested prior to our trip.
We had both been pretty cautious, but there had been a little bit of travel here and there, close to a hot spot or two, and some family gatherings. Yet, even with social distancing it is almost impossible to keep six feet away from those you love when you are in the same space for extended periods of time.
I did my research and found a walk-in clinic and was reassured I could come on down anytime they were open for business. I chose a Monday, which I don’t recommend, but still, after filling out some forms in my car, I handed them in and returned to the car to await being called. I was there about an hour in all.
My travel mate did the same.
Some of our family members decided to get tested, too. So over the course of a couple of days, there were lots of swabs circling the insides of lots of noses. And wouldn’t you know it, someone tested positive.
No symptoms, not the slightest hint of a cough of fever, an isolator who had only been around the people who had just tested negative. It was unexplainable, mysterious, but that one degree of separation between me and a positive case was too close for comfort for me. Already a little anxious about leaving town, what with new cases on the rise as summer heats up, all the old fears from the earliest days of the virus came flooding back and spooked me.
I wasn’t interested in getting sick a thousand miles away from home, wasn’t interested in my travel mate getting sick a thousand miles away from home, wasn’t interested in worrying about it the whole time we would be gone.
I chickened out.
My travel companion was a good sport about it even though I think she was game to go ahead and go. I just couldn’t figure my way around it. I made a few calls and consulted my health care providers. I owned up to the dissonance I was experiencing between my head — not wanting to say no to something I had agreed to, looking at COVID-19 maps for varying shades of green and red — and my heart, which really reads as my gut — a sense of anxiety and a state of fretfulness that never quite left me.
In the end, I just said no.
It has been a reality check. I struggle, as so many of us do, to find the balance and the way forward to something that looks like normal. This virus and our reaction to it seems to offer us one of two choices — either this, or that, and nothing much in between. Watching the news isn’t helpful. For every expert that says one thing, there is another saying the opposite.
In the end I decided South Dakota isn’t going anywhere. I would prefer to see it when it isn’t so hot, and even though we were heading for wild and open spaces, we were heading there at the peak of whatever this summer’s tourist season might look like.
September, early October, seems a better bet.
Or next April, even.
So, I’m having some house painting done instead. Getting the yard graded and leveled. Maybe I’ll spring for some nice lighting for the patio, invite some friends over. I can string together some soup cans so we can chat from our chairs placed 10 feet apart all around the yard
Apparently the idea of my trip sent some of my pals into an absolute tizzy, something they confessed to me only after they called in relief when they learned the I had called the whole thing off. They didn’t want to say anything before, lest I be offended. They could have expressed their concern. I’m pretty hard to offend.
As worn out as we are with isolation and the contradictions in precautions and the news, we need to hear from all our dear hearts to help us sort things out, and sometimes to save us from ourselves.
I need reassurance, I need reality checks.
Especially now, as the virus, the summer grinds on. As we cast around for normal. As we venture out, but carefully, sensibly.
