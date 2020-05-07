To date, the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $728,000 and given approximately $190,000 in grants to community organizations in their fight against the coronavirus.
The fund is a partnership of the United Way of Ohio Valley and the Green River Area Community Foundation that was created in late March as a way to assist individuals in the community who have experienced hardship as a result of the pandemic, and related economic disruption.
The fund is available to complement work already being done for public health, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, as well as government entities in the Green River area, which spans Daviess, Ohio, Union, Webster, Hancock and McLean counties.
Specifically, it is targeting agencies providing food to food-insecure populations; helping vulnerable populations access medical needs; helping area residents in need of transportation assistance; and helping those who are sheltering vulnerable populations.
Amy Silvert, Green River Area Community Foundation executive director, said one of the good things to come out of this is the creation of community partnerships. For example, through working with agencies, Silvert and other fund organizers knew the Daviess County Senior Center was in need of van drivers to deliver meals.
“We recognized the need and knew that Wendell Foster had just laid off several of their drivers who wanted to work,” Silvert said. “We were able to connect those two groups and now van drivers are working and seniors are getting their meals.”
Silvert said she has seen this type of cooperation throughout the communities in the area and is “greatly encouraged by the strength of the human spirit.”
David Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Ohio Valley, said another good thing to come out of the organization of the fund is that other communities across Kentucky are inquiring about its success.
“As a matter of fact, on Friday we are going to be on a conference call with some of those places and share how we did it (and) how we are doing it,” he said. “We are going to share what’s worked here in hopes that it works for them as well.”
So far the agencies that have received funding at this point include Audubon Area Head Start, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Owensboro, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Community Dental Clinic, Early Head Start Home Based Program, Feed A Friend, Inc., Daniel Pitino Shelter, Help Office of Owensboro, Inc., Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, Lewis Lane Baptist Church, Lighthouse Recovery Services, Inc., Mathews Table, Inc., MentorKids Kentucky, Methodist Home of Kentucky-Mary Kendall Campus, New Life Church of Owensboro, Ohio County Food Pantry, Owensboro Faith Fellowship, Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Owensboro Family YMCA, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Benedict Joseph’s Shelter, St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army-Owensboro, Union County Happy Pack, Inc., and Wendell Foster.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is still accepting donations. Donations can be made online at www.uwov.org/donate/ or checks can be made to Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 705, Owensboro, KY 42302.
The council is still accepting applications from area nonprofits in need. Interested nonprofit agencies can find application information at https://uwov.org/covid-19-request-funds/.
At this time funding requests received prior to noon on Wednesdays will be considered for funding that week. The council will choose to fund, not to fund, or to hold applications for consideration for a future date. Successful applicants will be notified by email and checks will be mailed ASAP once the council makes funding decisions.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.