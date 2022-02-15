The pandemic has wreaked havoc on many aspects of life since it hit the United States in 2020, one of which includes dental health.
According to an article published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has placed an even further strain on dental care access than before, especially for those who already have limited access to healthcare resources.
“Populations disproportionately affected by (COVID-19) are also at higher risk for oral diseases and experience oral health and oral health care disparities at higher rates,” the CDC stated.
Populations who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, including those in low socioeconomic groups, minority groups, older adults, low-literacy individuals, those in rural areas, and the uninsured, are also at increased risk for oral disease and associated systemic health problems, according to CDC research, especially minority populations.
Additionally, CDC research places many dental issues in conjunction with mental health concerns, such as depression, loneliness, anxiety and others, which the pandemic has also had a large impact on throughout the past two years.
Dr. Terry Ward, an Owensboro dentist, said there has also been a shift in healthcare and dental care specifically, to being less personable as staff are wearing masks 100% of the time and place a focus on getting patients in and out in an effort to combat any spread or prolonged exposure.
Ward also said he has had a population of patients who, due to underlying health conditions or other health concerns, have not proactively sought out dental care throughout the pandemic.
When those patients do come in to be seen, he said many of them might have significant dental decay or other issues that could have been addressed or prevented if treated earlier on.
“Everybody has different comfort levels getting out with COVID right now and there are some people who, maybe due to their health or being high risk, they just don’t want to get out and come to the dentist,” he said. “Usually, when they do come, they do have multiple problems, and one of the things that brings them to the dentist is pain. If they could’ve come more regularly, then some of those problems would probably be smaller or less complicated.”
For those who have had limited access to dental care throughout the pandemic, he said it creates significant dental health concerns and possibly emergency-type situations that could have been prevented.
The solution, according to the CDC, is preventative measures, education and communication.
Preventative measures, according to Ward, include regular maintenance and screenings.
“Routine maintenance and cleanings are very crucial to maintaining good oral health,” he said. “It’s very important and crucial that they do so so they don’t end up with an emergency type situation.”
Making a shift toward focusing on preventative efforts, according to CDC research, is not simply a responsibility of dental care providers, but also society as a whole, which has a “blame the victim” approach to dental care rather than understanding it as an issue of access and education.
“Although SARS-Cov-2 has infected people worldwide, it has disproportionately affected those who are most disadvantaged,” the CDC stated “In the United States, people without good access to health care, healthy food, and a safe environment; with underlying health conditions; who live in crowded conditions; or who have become unemployed and homeless are especially vulnerable and at increased exposure to the virus. It is time to recognize the social determinants of health and rectify unjust conditions.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
