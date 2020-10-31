Most of us spend our days cursing COVID-19, but, as with most things in life, even a worldwide pandemic can produce some positive outcomes.
While local businesses, agencies and nonprofits are eager to put the coronavirus behind them, several have learned new ways of doing business that will enhance the way they operate in the future.
For example, before COVID-19 hit, Owensboro Health offered limited point-to-point telehealth services at its Healthplexes in Powderly, Madisonville and Henderson.
Now, as a result of enhanced telehealth services during the state’s Healthy at Home shutdown, OH conducts from 200 to 250 telehealth visits a day, said Dr. Mike Kelley, vice president of medical affairs.
Also, OH’s drive-up sites for COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and bloodwork have proved highly successful.
“(These options) can be more efficient, and it’s simpler for patients,” Kelley said.
These types of services are here to stay, he said, and he expects they will grow in scope.
The coronavirus may lead to remote monitoring of patients, high-tech health carts and other improved service options.
Internally, the virus broke down silos and improved communications throughout OH, Kelley said. The early days of the pandemic required department officials to meet frequently and problem-solve as a group.
“People now feel more comfortable coming up talking to administrative leaders and others,” he said.
At the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, virtual Rooster Booster meetings have been an enormous success, said Candance Brake, president and CEO.
“We will definitely include some virtual components in the future, but there is nothing like face-to-face connection when you are developing business and professional relationships or when you are part of a creative or brainstorming process,” Brake said. “The bottom line is we will continue to adapt to get through this time, but we cannot wait until we are able to be in a big crowd and feel the sense of community our events create.”
Jennifer Williams, Green River Area Development District associate director for Aging and Social Services, said that agency will likely explore offering virtual attendance at some meetings in the future.
“We have found that we have better attendance with virtual meetings, especially from individuals who live in the outer counties of the district,” Williams said.
In some programs, GRADD has started using more electronic signatures, which Williams expects to continue for convenience and to cut down on paper waste.
Some GRADD senior centers will likely offer some virtual activities and events to clients in their counties, she said.
And because of COVID-19, some senior centers have discovered creative ways to engage homebound clients, such as home-delivered meal bingo and the delivery of recreational and educational materials.
At the Daviess County Community Access Project, officials found the agency can serve more patients in a day by using phone and mail interactions when possible, said Suzanne Craig, project manager.
“This is a win/win for many patients with limited transportation,” Craig said. “We will likely continue to offer some access-to-care services over the phone in the future.”
Also, staff meetings via video conferencing have increased attendance and encouraged more frequent communication among staff members, she said. Online meetings have proved to be invaluable for the seven-county district and will likely continue.
Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, said telehealth visits have been a blessing.
“This has been so convenient for us and for our clients,” Adkins said. “They can have access to a health-care provider for both medical and mental health needs and don’t have to leave our facility. It has cut down on having to transport clients to appointments, and it has been much easier to get appointments scheduled with providers.”
