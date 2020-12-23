The Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter were both on track to have their most successful years since the convention center opened in 2014.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro.
And both venues had to close on March 8.
Even after they were allowed to reopen, they had to follow state guidelines limiting the size of events, requiring social distancing and wearing masks.
“The rest of the (fiscal) year had been awesome” before COVID-19 hit, Laura Alexander, general manager of both facilities, said Tuesday.
The two facilities were on pace to beat their budgets by between $75,000 and $100,000, she said.
But “awesome” went out the window on March 8.
When the fiscal year ended on June 30, the convention center showed a loss of $240,257.
That will be covered by a city subsidy.
But the Sportscenter showed a budget surplus of $55,212.
“The Sportscenter had a really good year,” Alexander said. “We had REO Speedwagon and several other shows planned. But the majority of the Sportscenter’s budget had already happened. Our slow time there is from the end of April through early August.”
But the real impact of COVID-19 will be felt in the fiscal year that began on July 1 and will end on June 20, 2021, she said.
Few events have been scheduled at both facilities since the new fiscal year began.
“Some things will start happening again in early 2021,” Alexander said. “But it won’t be normal. The vaccine will build people’s confidence in getting out. But most artists aren’t even touring until late fall.”
The Sportscenter had 209 events during the July 1, 2019, through March 18 period, according to the annual report.
The events drew more than 130,000 visitors in the first eight-and-a-half months of the fiscal year.
Events created by the staff brought in $350,000 in revenue.
The report says that COVID-19 had a negative impact of $684,258 on the facilities.
That translates to $294,637 in canceled business, $189,621 in business postponed until 2021 and $200,000 in business postponed until 2022.
The convention center had a budget of $3.4 million for the year.
Even when expenses were cut, it still wound up with a loss of $240,257.
But there were 147 events that drew 64,539 people, the annual report said.
The Sportscenter had a budget of $558,448.
It wound up with net income of $55,212.
The 62 events held there drew 65,956 people, the report said.
And it said that the facilities had a $1.7 million positive impact on local tourism, including filling 7,487 room nights at local hotels.
