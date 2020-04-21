Christmas comes but once a year, a 1936 movie said. With a deadly coronavirus outbreak growing in Hopkins County, the mayor of Madisonville says that time isn’t now.
“It looked like Christmas on Saturday in the stores, whether it was the gas stations,” Kevin Cotton said Monday. “And it’s not. We have four more deaths.”
While Cotton and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. took a two-day weekend break from COVID-19 reports on Facebook, Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach and her team could not rest. They handled 40 new positive cases, in addition to the deaths.
“We got positives on Saturday, Sunday and this morning,” Beach said during the online briefing.
The rush of new cases put the Hopkins County total at 156 patients, with 13 deaths. Beach’s staff was so busy with them that it had no time to check on new recoveries, so that number remains 59.
Gov. Andy Beshear revealed the first new death at his Sunday afternoon briefing, describing the victim as a 94-year-old woman. He added Monday that an 85-year-old Hopkins County woman died as well, but the other two were not mentioned.
Beach said 37 of the 40 new cases developed at “a long-term care facility.” Beshear identified the site of an outbreak Friday evening as Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
Beach rejected social media speculation that health workers are padding the coronavirus count by including people who already were near death for other health problems.
“They are not ‘dying, anyway,’ ” Beach said. “They are dying from COVID-19.”
Beach also confirmed for the first time Monday that “large retail stores... have tested positive” for the virus. She did not name any.
The positive count could jump even more as a result of free testing which begins today. Kroger Health will offer three days of drive-through screening for pre-registered specified groups, which include first responders and medical workers.
“Most of the western Kentucky sites are filling up really quick,” Beshear said late Monday.
Confusion developed Monday over how traffic will be routed around Madisonville North Hopkins High School for the tests. The Kentucky State Police is handling that.
“People will enter through the main parking lot,” Trooper Rob Austin said. “They’ll loop around the school and exit at the back.”
Austin added that a section of Brown Badgett Loop will be closed during the testing hours. Madisonville Police later confirmed the northbound lane will be closed, with southbound traffic taking a detour onto Stagecoach Road.
Beach noted that federal “Opening Up America Again” guidelines, which Beshear has called “benchmarks,” include 14 days of declining COVID-19 numbers.
“We need to see a decrease for a few days,” she said.
Whitfield wondered if the federal relief checks which landed in bank accounts last week inspired people to be overconfident over the weekend, with a pent-up demand to shop.
“As long as we keep growing like this, it makes it hard to do anything different,” Whitfield said.
In other new developments related to the coronavirus:
• WellCare of Kentucky clarified the waiting time for receiving Medicaid coverage. “Benefits should not take weeks,” Director of Member Experience Darren Levitz said. A Messenger article last week about a 60-day application process actually referred to becoming a Medicaid provider.
• Beshear’s Sunday briefing included a short video showing how West Hopkins Accelerated School is remembering COVID-19 victims. The building is lit in green at night.
• The city of Nortonville announced it will not shut off any resident’s water or charge reinstatement fees for April. Water and sewer bill penalties will be applied as usual.
• The parent company of Spectrum promised it will have “no layoffs of furloughs” of employees for at least 60 days. Charter Communications already provided three weeks of “flex time” for any worker exposed to the virus.
• Dawson Springs announced the city will have a livestreamed budget hearing today at 5:30 p.m.
• The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported Hopkins County has seen no new influenza cases in the last two weeks. The total for the season is 171.
