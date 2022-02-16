The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that there were 534 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region — including 193 in Daviess County — between Feb. 11-14.
It’s a notable decrease from Friday’s report of 796 new cases recorded between Feb. 8-10.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district is 190.1.
Daviess County has an incidence rate of 67.1 new cases per day on average per a population of 100,000.
“We are glad to see the fast decline in our incidence rates of COVID-19,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD director. “While our rates are still high, we could be in a better place in a few weeks.”
Horton said it is important that community members do not let their guard down in order for the decline in new cases is to continue.
“The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said.
Horton said the COVID-19 vaccines are “highly safe and effective.” For those feeling sick, it is important to stay home to prevent possibly spreading the virus to others.
To date, 63,172 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district.
Owensboro Health reported Monday that 45 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at its facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield. Of those, 11 patients are in critical care and six are intubated.
There were three COVID-19-related deaths during the latest reporting period, one each in Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties. There have been 770 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
