Officials creating the new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system for Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch were hoping to have the new system online early next year.
But the system, which contains features officials say will streamline the dispatch process, won’t be ready for launch as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the 911 oversight board discussed the delay Wednesday morning during the board’s quarterly meeting. The meeting was conducted by teleconference so board members could social distance.
“We’re a little behind schedule, not because of us, but because of COVID,” said Maj. David Powell, support services supervisor with the Owensboro Police Department.
The vendors building the system have not been able to work on schedule because of the pandemic.
Powell told board members the original plan was for the system to be on-line early next year. But that date has been pushed back and the contractor can’t give local officials a firm new date, Powell said.
“We were projected to go live in February,”
Powell said Because of the pandemic, the vendor, Tyler Technologies, doesn’t know when they’ll finish the work, Powell said.
“They’re saying (the delay will be) a few months,” Powell said.
After the meeting, 911 center director Paul Nave said “to be realistic, we are probably looking at mid-year” before the new system goes on line. Nave said locally, officials have been preparing for the new system for years, and will have new maps that use global positioning to better locate callers who call 911 on cellphones when the system is implemented.
The project, which part of the overall delayed CAD project, will use latitude and longitude and eventually tell how many stories the phone is from ground level to point a cell caller’s location.
Using aerial photography and floor plans of buildings, the latitude and longitude of “every physical address” is being added to the maps dispatch will use, Nave said.
“We are even narrowing it down to apartments, suites, room numbers in commercial buildings to help dispatch get the proper response,” Nave said. Nave told the board the “old legacy way” to using landline telephone numbers to determine a caller’s location “is going away.”
About 85% of all 911 calls come from cellphones.
“There’s going to be a lot of work I’ll be doing out in the streets ... so we have a real solid data set” when the system goes live, Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
