Eleven nonprofits have been chosen to receive the first round of assistance from the United Way of the Ohio Valley and the Green River Area Community Foundation’s Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund.
The recipients include Catholic Charities — Diocese of Owensboro; Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club; Lewis Lane Baptist Church; New Life Church of Owensboro; Ohio County Food Pantry; The Salvation Army — Owensboro; Society of St. Vincent de Paul; Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church; St. Benedict Joseph’s Shelter; Wendell Foster; and the Help Office of Owensboro Inc.
The Council reviewing applications saw $150,000 worth of requests and funded about $90,000, according to Amy Silvert, executive director of the Green River Area Community Foundation.
Of the $90,000, she said, about $63,000 went to food, $3,500 went to transportation, $15,000 went toward shelter expenses, and $7,000 went toward direct services.
“At this stage, we are working on keeping pantries supplied and assisting those sheltering in place,” she said.
Both the United Way and the GRACF partnered to provide this relief fund for organizations that are assisting community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Green River area, which spans Daviess, Ohio, Union, Webster, Hancock and McLean counties. The fund is available to complement work already being done for public health, nonprofit, faith-based organizations, as well as government entities who are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic disruption.
In its first week, the fund rose to more than half a million dollars, and it’s currently at about $650,000.
So far both the City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court have contributed $150,000 each to the fund, and other donors include the Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation, Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, Lawrence and Augusta Hager Educational Foundation, Green River Area Community Foundation and Owensboro Health.
Silvert said the past couple of weeks have shown “some great cooperation” within the community, and especially among nonprofits helping those in need.
“Nonprofits are cooperating and sharing their resources in whatever way they can to help others in the community, even if it’s not necessarily where they can do direct services,” Silvert said.
David Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Ohio Valley, said one instance in which this took place was when recently a food bank in the Daviess County area reached its quota for the amount of food it could buy from its supplier. A smaller food bank in a neighboring county bought food for the Daviess County organization and had it shipped to them.
“We are seeing many more like that,” Ross said. “We are seeing selfless people come forward to help people in our region, not just people at their front door.”
The COVID-19 Response Fund is still accepting donations. Donations to the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund can be made online at www.uwov.org/donate/ or checks can be made to Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 705, Owensboro, KY 42302.
The Council is still accepting applications from area nonprofits in need. Interested nonprofit agencies can find application information at https://uwov.org/covid-19-request-funds/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
