The Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund has given $200,000 to area organizations to provide rent assistance for local residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.
That brings the total amount to date that the Response Fund has donated to $570,000.
The fund is a partnership of the United Way of Ohio Valley and the Green River Area Community Foundation that was created in late March as a way to assist individuals in the community who have experienced hardship as a result of the pandemic, and related economic disruption.
The Response Fund is available to complement work already being done for public health, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, and government entities in the Green River area, which spans Daviess, Ohio, Union, Webster, Hancock and McLean counties.
The Help Office of Owensboro and St. Vincent de Paul’s Central District Council were each given $100,000 to provide rent assistance through the fund.
Faye May, St. Vincent de Paul Central District president, said the organization is blessed to receive the funding to “help our neighbors in need,” and that it is seeing an “increased need for assistance.”
“This grant will allow us to provide immediate assistance to our community,” May said.
Help Office Executive Director Angela Settle said the organization is also thankful to be selected as a recipient of the grant.
“We are now able to help even more families who have experienced financial challenges for the first time due to the pandemic,” she said. “Many families are struggling to pay several month’s rent and utility bills, and these funds will allow us to have a great impact so these families will be self-sufficient again.”
Amy Silvert, Green River Area Community Foundation executive director, said during the early months of the pandemic the Response Fund focused more on food and meal assistance. As those needs are being met, the council that oversees the fund are now responding to housing needs.
She said the grants wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community, including the City of Owensboro and Daviess Fiscal Court. The fund has generated more than $740,000 in cash and pledges.
“Our community always steps up when they see a need,” Silvert said. “When the pandemic began, people were quick to lend a hand and donate .... Their generosity is what is enabling this fund to help so many families in need.”
Other agencies that have received funding through the Response Fund include Audubon Area Head Start, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Owensboro, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Community Dental Clinic, Early Head Start Home Based Program, Feed A Friend, Inc., Daniel Pitino Shelter, Help Office of Owensboro, Inc., Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, Lewis Lane Baptist Church, Lighthouse Recovery Services, Inc., Mathews Table, Inc., MentorKids Kentucky, Methodist Home of Kentucky-Mary Kendall Campus, New Life Church of Owensboro, Ohio County Food Pantry, Owensboro Faith Fellowship, Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, Owensboro Family YMCA, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Benedict Joseph’s Shelter, St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army-Owensboro, Union County Happy Pack, Inc., and Wendell Foster.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is still accepting donations, which can be made online at www.uwov.org/donate/ or checks can be made to Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 705, Owensboro, KY 42302.
The council is still accepting applications from area nonprofits in need. Interested nonprofit agencies can find application information at https://uwov.org/covid-19- request-funds/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
