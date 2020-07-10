Daviess County Circuit Clerk is not taking permit appointments for the month of August as slots have quickly filled up.
Along with the scheduling appointments, COVID-19 limits the number of testers, slowing down the permit process.
On June 1, the clerk’s office began allowing residents of Owensboro-Daviess County to call in to make appointments to take the written tests for permits only allowing those with scheduled appointments to take the written test at two people every 30 minutes.
Their practice for the month of July has been to hold testing on Mondays and Fridays beginning at 8 a.m. with the last appointment taking place at 3 p.m.
By maintaining two tests every 30 minutes, it allows social distancing, provides staff the time to process applications and gives applicants the ability do their eye and written exams. The staff then must deep clean the testing area after its used so that it’s ready and safe for the next set of applicants.
As far as July scheduling goes, they only have limited slots open for the last week, said Jennifer Hardesty Besecker, Davies County circuit clerk.
“Right now we are on the last week of July for booking appointments,” she said. “Once those dates are filled, we won’t set any more appointments for August. So we are doing appointments for that slot, but right now it is on a month to month basis. Scheduling will depend on the Kentucky State Police and their road tests schedule.”
When the clerk’s office began allowing written tests in June, the schedule was from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays with Wednesday mornings being set aside for those needing their CDL permits with written tests being performed in the afternoons. Thursdays and Fridays were set aside for those that needed in person services.
KSP started taking road test appointments on July 1 and the clerk’s office retooled their new schedule for July to accommodate road tests.
“Right now, for the month of July the circuit clerk is making the appointments for the written permit testing,” she said. “Road tests need to be scheduled with the Kentucky State Police. If people want to make an appointment with them, they need to call 270-683-9932 on Monday and Friday only because examiners are out on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays conducting road tests.”
For those needing any kind of permit testing that are concerned about a spot in Daviess County, the Kentucky Career Center located at 755 Industrial Road inMadisonville will allow walk-in testing on Wednesdays for the remainder of July, she said.
“Those interested have to come to our office first with the proper paperwork to receive a testing card,” Besecker said. “They can travel to Madisonville, bring that back to us and we will issue that permit. People interested in doing that can come in during regular business hours to set that up. That service is available to anyone needing to take permit testing.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.