Kentucky health care experts say the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant could escalate for two to three months if there is no change in behaviors to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Locally, COVID-19 cases continue to surge, according to information from the Green River District Health Department, with 766 new cases reported for the region during a three-day period between Aug. 17-19.
The incidence rate for Daviess County currently sits at an average of 70.8 new cases per day per a population of 100,000.
In Tuesday’s report from the health department, the average was 65.
“It is incredibly high,” said Public Health Director Clay Horton. “In Kentucky, we consider a county to be at a critical level of transmission … at 25 cases per 100,000 population a day.”
Additionally, Owensboro Health noted an increase in hospitalizations related to the virus, with 43 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Friday.
OH Marketing Director Brian Hamby said it would be the second day in a row the hospital has housed more than 40 patients related to the virus.
Additionally, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a webinar with several statewide healthcare professionals Friday to discuss the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the delta variant and vaccinations.
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, medical director of infectious disease at Pikeville Medical Center, said healthcare experts have seen a significant increase in transmissibility with the delta variant, anticipating infected individuals to spread the virus to at least eight other individuals, who then are expected to spread it to another eight individuals, each.
With other variants, he said infected individuals were expected to transmit the virus to about 2 or 3 others.
Additionally, he said the virus has a higher mortality rate than other respiratory viruses, such as the flu at 2-3% versus 0.2%.
It has also been seen to cause more long-term effects, such as heart problems, neurological manifestations and respiratory distress.
The delta variant, according to Baptist Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Borders, is even more concerning.
“Viruses have a natural mutation tendency to survive, and as they’re propagated, they mutate into different forms, sometimes … more harmful forms, ones more readily able to escape vaccination and treatment methods,” he said. “This particular variant is as contagious as chickenpox.”
He said those who are not vaccinated will likely be infected with the variant in the not-too-distant future.
Dr. Anthony Stumbo, regional CMO for Appalachian Regional Healthcare, said the viral load for the delta variant is 1,000 times greater than other forms of the virus.
He said this particular variant sticks to cells like superglue, whereas others stick more like syrup.
“It’s certainly more infectious than what we’ve seen, and it’s more transmissible,” he said.
He said while vaccinated individuals can still be infected with the virus, the vaccine is meant to offer a greater protection against hospitalization and fatalities due to the virus.
Dr. Steven Hester, division president, provider of operations and assistant CMO for Norton Healthcare, said the current surge in cases due to the delta variant could last two to three months.
“We’re really seeing a big pick-up and a surge right now that’s continuing to escalate,” he said. “We may be in for this being elevated for two or three months unless we see something rapidly change with vaccination or with the delta, and so this continues to put pressures on a lot of things — not just businesses in the community, but healthcare resources.”
Additionally, he said cases in children have become more prevalent.
Previously, while children did get infected with COVID-19, cases were not as serious. Now, he said, there has been an increase in the number of child hospitalizations related to the virus.
The number of children being hospitalized, however, is still low compared to adults, and most children hospitalized due to the virus have other underlying conditions that make them more at-risk.
Al Akhrass said the increased infection in children is likely due to a rise in social activities and a return to in-person learning.
Previously, he said, kids were sheltered at home for remote learning, which prevented the spread of the virus.
“You don’t get wet if you stay inside on a rainy day,” he said. “Currently, these kids are involved and fully engaged in physical activities, they are in close contact.”
While most children are likely to recover quickly from the virus, he said there is concern that they could spread it to more vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, who, even vaccinated, have a higher risk of complications if infected.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
