Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said while testing rates for COVID-19 are dropping, the positivity rate for testing is also dropping, indicating that cases are, in fact, declining.
Horton said it’s understandable that testing rates have declined in recent weeks.
“There are fewer people getting tested. A lot of that makes sense in that, if you’ve been positive in the last 90 days or if you’ve been recently vaccinated, you’re probably not motivated to go out and get tested,” he said.
However, the positivity rate is also in decline for those that are still getting tested. Horton said positivity rates have been steadily declining for about eight weeks.
“That continues to go down, so as long as that’s trending down, that’s an indicator that enough people are getting tested and the drop that is seen in new incidents and new cases, it is truly happening, it’s not just an artifact of not enough people getting tested,” he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the state positivity rate for Kentucky has dropped to 3.9%. This is the lowest the state has seen since Sept. 21, Beshear said.
Beshear also reported a record number of vaccinations administered last week at 127,110.
GRDHD and Owensboro Health are currently scheduling appointments for vaccination of individuals in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions, and those 60 years of age or older. Education workers are currently still being vaccinated through the state.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
