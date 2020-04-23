Residents of Daviess County and the surrounding area can be tested for COVID-19 in Owensboro beginning Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
In addition, Beshear said the 1,000 tests headed to Owensboro will be open to those who have not been eligible in the past. They will be available to everyone.
The governor said state officials still want residents with coronavirus symptoms, over the age of 65 and with chronic health problems to be tested. People who work in emergency services, law enforcement and health care should be tested.
“At this point, we want to use our capacity and get some extra data, too, about what is out there, maybe learn a little bit about asymptomatic rates ... ,” Beshear said.
Drive-thru tests will be given between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Owensboro Community & Technical College, 4800 New Hartford Road. For more details or to register, go to krogerhealth.com/covid testing.
A partnership with state officials, Kroger, Gravity Diagnostics and UPS has made more testing available in recent weeks. Pilot tests started in Franklin and Kenton counties.
This week, tests are being conducted in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville.
Besides Owensboro, Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville will start testing next week.
The drive-thru tests are free and consist of self-administered nasal swabs. Kroger technicians will be available for assistance.
When people arrive for their tests, they should have ready their photo IDs and should leave their windows rolled up until a health care practitioner comes to the car.
Test results should be available within 48 hours, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.
In Louisville and Lexington, testing sites will be in African-American neighborhoods for a two-week period.
“One of the things that has sadly been highlighted throughout our entire country has been (the disproportionate rate) of deaths in our African-American population,” said Greg Fischer, Louisville mayor.
About 23% of that city’s population is black, Fischer said; however, the COVID-19 death rate for Louisville’s black population is about 33%.
“It’s something that is completely unacceptable,” he said.
In other announcements Wednesday, Beshear reported the state would begin a gradual restart of its health-care industry. On Monday, health systems can restore some services that don’t require a significant amount of contact, including diagnostic and radiology testing, as well as non-urgent, emergent, in-person office and ambulatory visits.
State officials also will allow pre-anesthesia services to start again. From there, Beshear said he plans to open outpatient and ambulatory surgical procedures.
During his daily coronavirus press conference Wednesday, Beshear announced 196 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total confirmed cases to 3,373.
He reported 14 new deaths. To date, the virus has claimed 185 Kentuckians.
On Wednesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 11 in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, one in Union County and seven in Webster County. GRDHD’s total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 241.
Muhlenberg County Public Health Department officials announced two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 77.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
