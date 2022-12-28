On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 371 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Dec. 19-25 — an increase of six cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw a decline in cases, with 152 cases reported compared to the previously reported 164 cases.
Hancock County reported six new cases, McLean County rose to 23 new cases and Ohio County reported 10 new cases, a decrease of six.
There were no COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The district averaged 53 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties are reported as having medium COVID-19 community levels.
