On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 365 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Dec. 12-18 — an increase of 47 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw a small uptick in cases, with 164 cases reported compared to the previously reported 150 cases.
Hancock County reported 13 new cases, McLean County dropped to 14 new cases and Ohio County reported 16 new cases, a decrease of nine.
There were four COVID-19-related deaths in the district, with two reported in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.
The district averaged 52.1 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties are reported as having medium COVID-19 community levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.