On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 365 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Dec. 12-18 — an increase of 47 cases from the previous weekly report.

Daviess County saw a small uptick in cases, with 164 cases reported compared to the previously reported 150 cases.

