The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that there has been a decrease in new COVID-19 cases throughout the seven-county region.
Per GRDHD, there were 886 new COVID-19 infections for the week of July 25-31 — compared to 1,002 cases reported on July 26.
Daviess County continued to see a drop, reporting 386 new cases versus the 406 cases reported on July 26, despite being considered to have “high community levels” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Public Health.
Hancock and McLean counties saw a decline in cases according to Tuesday’s report, with both seeing 28 new cases during the most recent reporting period.
Ohio County, however, saw a slight increase, rising to 93 new cases compared to the previously reported 84 cases.
Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties are also denoted as having “high community levels.”
One COVID-19 death occurred in Daviess County in the reporting period, while the average number of new cases in the district was 127 a day, according to GRDHD.
None of the 120 counties in Kentucky are considered to have “low community levels” according to the CDC and the Kentucky Public Health’s COVID-19 community level map that was updated Friday.
While Clay Horton, GRDHD director, said seeing decreases in the district and in Daviess County seems promising, the rate of transmission of the virus is still high. He said some of the data may have been “severely disrupted” due to the flooding that occurred in the eastern part of the state.
“We’re going to watch this pretty closely,” he said. “We think that our rates are going down; we think that’s a good sign. But our advice to folks is still to exercise caution and to realize that, relatively, we’re still seeing some high level of transmission in our community.”
Horton said that hospitalizations have still been on the rise for the last several weeks, but stressed that the rates are “relatively low” compared to previous COVID-19 surges.
Horton said that people getting reinfected with COVID-19 has become more frequent with the BA.5 variant and cautions those who have already had the virus to remain diligent about taking preventative measures.
“(The variant) is very efficient in evading our body’s immunity, and that immunity could come from prior infection or it could come from vaccination,” Horton said. “It’s very common in the cases that have been reported to us that many of these people have had COVID infections previously.
“I would say that if you have previously had COVID-19, and especially if that was more than a couple of months ago, you should not feel like you’re invincible to COVID. It can still reinfect you and, in large part, because the COVID infection that you had months ago was a different variant and the newer variants are able to get around the immune response that your body has developed.”
Horton continues to suggest staying up-to-date on vaccinations, which he said gives “the best chance” of not developing severe illness, and wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings, especially with transmission rates being at moderate and high levels, and to “take care of those that are around you.”
“If you know that you have been exposed to COVID-19, get yourself tested so you don’t unknowingly infect someone else,” Horton said. “If you have symptoms, get tested so that you can know if it’s COVID-19 or not (and) isolate away from others and don’t pass it on.
“It’s the same things that we’ve been saying for some time, but there are actions that are important, and they are things that people have control over and things that people can do.”
