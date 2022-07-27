The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that there has been an overall increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the seven-county region.
Per GRDHD, there were 1,002 new COVID-19 infections for the week of July 18-24 — an increase of 58 cases from the previous report.
Though Daviess County saw another drop in cases, with GRDHD reporting 406 new cases compared to the previous week’s 431, the county still has “high community levels” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Hancock County reported 30 new cases, which was the same amount previously reported, followed by an increase of 28 cases in McLean County with 55 new cases, while Ohio County dropped from 114 cases to a reported 84 new cases.
According to GRDHD, Daviess County had one COVID-19 death for the period, and the average number of new cases a day was 143.
“In terms of the district as a whole, our cases are still increasing,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD director. “The rate (at which) those cases have increased has slowed this week compared to last week and the week before.”
Horton said that the increase of cases has also seen a rise in hospitalization rates for “a number of weeks,” but not as high compared to previous variants due to a couple of factors.
“They’re relatively low if you’re comparing to what we saw back in January with the first omicron wave or even in late summer (or) early fall of 2021 with delta,” Horton said. “That’s probably a reflection of being vaccinated, more people having … immunity from prior infection. It’s also probably a reflection of the newer variants not being as severe.”
Horton said that the current variant — BA.5 — has shown to have fewer hospitalizations and mortalities, but that it “shouldn’t be information that people use to dismiss the seriousness of COVID-19” and that the community should take proper guidance and steps to stay safe.
“We are seeing a lot of transmission in the community; that’s not unique to our area — we’ve seen that across the state and really for the entire country,” he said. “People need to take notice of that; and I wouldn’t say that it’s a time to panic, but people should be aware that there is a lot of risk right now, and they need to take steps to protect themselves.”
Horton said that people should consider getting vaccinated and staying up to date on vaccinations, while also thinking about getting a booster shot if eligible.
Additionally, Horton said that people should consider other ways to combat the virus.
“...If you’re going to be in public, especially an indoor public setting, there are additional steps that you can take to protect yourself like wearing a well-fitted mask,” he said.
Though there has been an increase in cases, Horton doesn’t predict that there will be any mandates put in place that occurred when the pandemic started, but he said individuals should make decisions based on their own risk factors.
“I don’t think you’re going to see community-wide shutdowns or stay-at-home orders or suggestions,” he said. “I think we’re in a phase now where individuals will have to make informed decisions. …If you’re especially at high risk or if you have a family member or household member that’s especially at high risk, then I think you need to take that into consideration and you need to make that a part of your decision-making process.
“I think that COVID-19 is still something for us in public health are very concerned about There’s probably not a black-and-white line pandemic and endemic; we’re moving towards an endemic phase, but at the current moment, it’s still something that’s emerging, it’s something that’s changing, and it’s something that we’re going to have to actively work on for some time.”
